DUBAI: QNET, the global e-commerce based direct selling platform, pledged its commitment to empowering women to achieve financial independence through direct selling jobs for international women’s day.

The QNET CEO, Malou Caluza, who recently won the 2021 Stevie® Award for ‘Women in Business’, explained, “Direct Selling is an arena that has contributed phenomenally towards self-employment generation, especially for women. More women around the world are making the decision to turn direct selling into an opportunity to grow at their own pace. With negligible or zero investment, time and space flexibility, and a simplified work process, it has emerged as one of the most dependable income generation options in the present times.”

Direct selling presents a viable choice for women in all economic groups that aim to supplement their income. Over 74% of the distributors working in direct sales are women and do not have entry barriers.

Ms. Caluza continued, “Women find direct selling more accessible; it marries their progressive values of having careers with traditional family values, thus enabling them to find work-life balance.”

QNET provides its independent representatives with training, mentoring and education that help them develop valuable skills and knowledge. It also helps them grow their networks as well so they can bring other women into the fold. QNET provides its independent representatives with not just hands-on experience, but also community support.

In addition to empowering women through direct selling, QNET continues to support women’s sports. The company is an official sponsor for the English football club, Manchester City and became the first-ever sleeve sponsor of Manchester City Women's Football Club.

QNET’s commitment to women’s sports extends beyond football. Martina Hingis, the youngest player to reach rank number 1 in the world and become a 5-time Grand Slam Champion, also became the brand ambassador for QNET.

Ms. Caluza said, “Through supporting women's sports, we highlight the dedication and hard work shared by female athletes and entrepreneurs worldwide. Much like in sports, direct selling empowers women and allows them to write their own success stories. QNET's partnership with female athletes is a natural fit. We understand the determination and passion that drive women to succeed in sports because we see it in our women entrepreneurs every day. We are compelled to empower women in all their endeavours, whether in business or sports.”

Speaking on what international women’s day represents for QNET, Ms. Caluza added, “Direct selling has long realized and relied on the strength of women in leadership and female-centric entrepreneurship. I always say, if direct selling has become so successful, it is because of the efforts of all the women who have invested in it. I thank them for their passion and encourage them to go further.”

About QNET

QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce based direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness and lifestyle products that enable people to lead better lives. QNET's grass-roots business model fuelled by the power of e-commerce has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide. QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries around the world through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, as well as the Hong Kong Health Food Association and the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, among others. QNET is also active in sports sponsorships around the world. Some of the more prominent partnerships include being the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and the African Club League Championships of CAF.

For more information, please visit QNET's website at www.qnet.net.

