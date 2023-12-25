Dubai – With the dawn of the new year, QNET proudly declares a renewed dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for the year 2024. As a leading lifestyle and wellness company, QNET has consistently championed CSR, leaving an indelible mark with its transformative initiatives in 2023.

Throughout the past year, QNET focused on impactful community engagement and sustainable practices, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to making a positive difference on a global scale. From environmental sustainability to empowering underprivileged communities, QNET's diverse range of initiatives showcased remarkable progress achieved through collaborative efforts and a profound commitment to social responsibility.

In 2023, QNET marked World Children's Day and World Wellbeing Week with initiatives centered on children's education and holistic health. The launch of the QLearn K-12 curriculum embraced digital learning to counteract school closures, while the introduction of the EDG3 Plus daily supplement promoted natural health defences. These endeavours resonate with QNET's core philosophy of 'Raise Yourself to Help Mankind' (RYTHM).

QNET's 25th-anniversary celebrations witnessed the launch of environmentally conscious products: OMNI watches, crafted from recycled materials, and the HomePure Nova Pi-Plus water filtration system, seamlessly blending luxury with sustainability. These initiatives underscore QNET's commitment to a healthier lifestyle and reducing environmental impact, showcasing a harmonious blend of innovation and responsibility.

At Cairo Water Week 2023, QNET showcased the HomePure Nova Pi-Plus, emphasizing sustainable clean water solutions. Trevor Kuna, Chief of Transformation, affirmed, "At QNET, we're dedicated to sustainable practices that ensure access to clean water, aligning with global environmental agendas and supporting socio-economic development."

QNET's commitment extended to healthcare and community support, highlighted by donations to the El-Shorbagy Dialysis Centre in Cairo and the Moroccan AMAL Association for autistic and disabled children. Collaborating with VeryNile, QNET contributed to Nile River conservation and plastic waste reduction, exemplifying dedication to environmental conservation and community empowerment.

In crisis response, QNET swiftly aided communities affected by the Al Haouz earthquake, providing essentials through partnerships with QN Maroc and SOS Villages d'Enfants Maroc. Similarly, in Turkey, QNET collaborated with World Human Relief to provide aid after the earthquake, showcasing a steadfast commitment to global humanitarian efforts.

In Morocco, QNET's dedication to breast cancer awareness, driven by CEO Malou Caluza's personal experience, led to impactful initiatives during Pink October. Events, webinars, and collaborations with healthcare professionals aimed at promoting awareness, regular check-ups, and early detection, demonstrating QNET's commitment to community health education.

The Ramadan Giving Program exemplified QNET's commitment to community welfare, reaching across 50 countries with activities ranging from Suhoor events in the UAE to contributions to the '1 Billion Meals' initiative. In Pakistan, QNET's sponsorship of the Indus Hospital for the second year supported the expansion of vital healthcare services, aligning with its mission to improve healthcare accessibility in underserved communities.

Since the establishment of QNET's social impact arm, RYTHM Foundation, in 2005, the company has positively impacted over 80,000 beneficiaries across more than 15 countries. This achievement reflects the implementation of long-term community outreach projects and initiatives addressing global well-being challenges.

Malou Caluza, QNET Deputy Chairperson, remarked, "As we commemorate our 25th anniversary, we cast our eyes forward to a future filled with promise and potential. With our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global community-building, we look forward to the next chapter of impacting lives positively and promoting holistic wellness as we continue this remarkable journey together."

The year 2023 has marked a pivotal moment in QNET's corporate responsibility journey, characterized by impactful initiatives transcending geographical boundaries. Whether championing well-being and education or responding swiftly to humanitarian crises and environmental conservation, QNET has showcased the potent influence of businesses rooted in compassion and responsibility.

Looking ahead to 2024, QNET remains steadfast in its commitment to navigating the dynamic landscape of corporate responsibility. Armed with a profound understanding of the transformative potential inherent in each endeavor, QNET is poised to continue making a positive impact in the coming year.

