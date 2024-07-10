Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, is pleased to announce that the bank has awarded over 500 winners in the ongoing 7th edition of the Misk Account, which runs until November 2024.

QIB has gained immense popularity with the Misk Account due to its unique features and unparalleled benefits. With the largest prize pool in Qatar at a staggering QAR 14.2 million, this program is rewarding 832 winners throughout its ongoing 7th edition, with four lucky individuals becoming millionaires.

By offering a diverse range of prizes through the Misk Account, QIB showcases its dedication to empowering customers and rewarding their saving habits. Every quarter, one account holder wins a life-changing QAR 1 million, as well as 15 weekly winners receive QAR 10,000 each. Additionally, four winners receive a monthly prize of QAR 50,000 each.

The 7th edition of the Misk Account has already witnessed a significant number of Misk Account holders celebrating their success. A total of 525 winners have been awarded a combined QAR 8,030,000. Among these winners, two lucky individuals have achieved life-changing milestone by winning QAR 1 million each. The excitement is building as the next millionaire announcement approaches in August.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager of the Personal Banking Group, said: "Congratulations to all the winners in this Misk Account edition. This year's Misk Account goes beyond a simple savings program; it empowers our customers to achieve their financial goals. We look forward to rewarding more customers in the coming months.”

To qualify for the draws, customers are required to open a Misk Account at least three months before the draw date and maintain a minimum monthly balance of QAR 10,000. For every additional QAR 10,000 saved, customers earn an extra chance to win.

Existing and new QIB customers must open a Misk Account easily through the QIB Mobile App. Customers will receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free, for the first-year, credit card against their Misk Account balance, receive profits on their savings, and have the chance to frequently win cash prizes.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-miskaccount