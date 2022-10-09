Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar’s leading digital bank, has announced the official opening of a new branch at QatarEnergy district in West Bay, providing the company’s employees with exclusive access to QIB products and services.

The branch operates from Sunday to Thursday from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm. All services will be exclusive to QatarEnergy employees including the opening of new accounts, applying for financing and credit cards, and consulting on all products and services available at QIB.

With the opening of its new branch, QIB has expanded its footprint within the country to provide its customer-centric products and services. Through its new branch, QIB has expanded its footprint bringing together relationship banking and technology through a hybrid banking experience for its customers. Notwithstanding the increase in online and digital banking services, there is still demand for in-person banking as customers continue to value the human interaction for specific banking needs. QIB leverages digital technology to complement and enhance the branch experience by merging the offline and online, offering a blended experience for better onboarding and servicing for its customers.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “We are pleased to announce the opening of our newest branch at QatarEnergy district. With the opening of the new branch, QatarEnergy employees will now enjoy easy and time-efficient access to our comprehensive banking services, while we expand our reach in the local market and strive to support the economic development of Qatar.”

“We have been investing in our branch network with cutting-edge design and enhanced customer-focused products and services to continue serving our customers seamlessly and exceptionally. We are looking at maintaining the innovation momentum focusing on investments of technology to complement and enhance the branch experience by merging offline and online banking,” he added.

For more information, please visit: www.qib.com.qa