Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) is pleased to announce the winners of its recent joint campaign with Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Visa. This campaign was held from 20th May to 19th June 2024 and offered QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Cardholders a chance to win from a prize pool of 20 million Avios points.

The winners were selected at the official draw under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) officials and QIB. A total of 328 lucky cardholders received Avios points, including, Nawal Mohammed Al-Mulla, Shaikha Saed Al-Hajri and Maryam Abdulla Al-Abdulla, who received the grand prize of 1,000,000 Avios, 600,000 Avios and 400,000 Avios respectively, enhancing their travel experiences with Qatar Airways.

Among the winners, the grand prize for QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Signature Cardholders was 1,000,000 Avios, with an additional 150 winners each receiving 75,000 Avios. For QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Platinum Cardholders, the grand prize was 600,000 Avios, and 100 winners were awarded 45,000 Avios each. Lastly, the grand prize for QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Gold Cardholders was 400,000 Avios, with 75 winners each receiving 30,000 Avios.

Mr. D. Anand, QIB’s General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “We are pleased to offer our customers Avios for shopping, flights, upgrades, extra baggage and more exclusive benefits. Partnering with Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Visa enables us to provide our customers with truly unforgettable experiences. Congratulations to all the winners, and we look forward to rewarding more customers in the future.”

Mr. Shashank Singh, Visa's VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, said: “Visa provides unmatched benefits that enhance our cardholders' travel journeys. They also enjoy the peace of mind that comes with secure transactions and global acceptance at over 130 million merchant partners worldwide. We are pleased to have partnered with QIB and Qatar Airways Privilege Club on this rewarding campaign and congratulate the lucky winners.”

Mr. Ehab Amin, Senior Vice President – Qatar, Qatar Airways said: “At Qatar Airways Privilege Club, we are committed to enhancing the lives of our members. We congratulate the winners and look forward to providing them with unforgettable travel experiences.”

For more information, visit: www.qib.com.qa/en-AviosPromotion