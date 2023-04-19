Texas A&M University at Qatar, a Qatar Foundation partner university, welcomed the Honorable Timmy T. Davis, Ambassador of the United States of America to the State of Qatar, for Aggie Ring Day.

Students and graduates of Texas A&M University are called “Aggies,” and during the ceremony, students celebrated achieving an academic milestone: Receiving their most visible symbol of the Aggie network, the Aggie Ring.

Dating back more than 100 years, it is a tradition that is deep in symbolism. Every symbol on the ring represents values every Aggie should hold: excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect and selfless service. Those who have earned the right to wear the Aggie Ring have cleared some of the toughest requirements in the United States for a class ring, making it one of the most treasured items an Aggie possesses.

Student Government Association President Sayed Afnaan Ahmed said, “We, Aggies, love celebrating the culture and traditions of Texas A&M University. Right from day 1 as a freshman, we work towards earning the Aggie Ring. As we prepare for our graduation, completing our degrees, and leaving the university, this ring gives us a real sense of belonging and being part of the global Aggie network.”

On each ring is the wearer’s class year. Aggies wear their rings with their class year facing them. At graduation, Aggies turn their rings around with the class year facing outward, symbolizing their readiness to face the world.

Ambassador Davis congratulated the students on their achievement and encouraged them to continue pursuing excellence in the educational journey.

Dr. César Octavio Malavé, dean of Texas A&M at Qatar, said, “Our students have earned their Aggie rings through dedication, determination, grit and perseverance. This ring shows the world that they are a member of the Aggie network — now more than 525,000 members worldwide. The ring connects Aggies around the world, and acts as reminder for them to continue to put their best foot forward: as engineering leaders making a real impact in the world.”

He continued, “We are honored to have Ambassador Davis with us for this special occasion. Thank you for taking time to be part of our celebrations.”

This marked the second time in the very recent past that Ambassador Davis visited the QF partner university. Prior to Aggie Ring Day, Ambassador Davis participated in an interactive session with current and former students. He also met with Texas A&M at Qatar leadership to discuss opportunities for greater collaboration to encourage students to become future engineering leaders in Qatar and United States.

During the visit, Ambassador Davis learned about the academic and research impact Texas A&M at Qatar has achieved in the past two decades, and spoke to students about the opportunities they have access to, as well as their future goals and aspirations. The students also discussed how the university instills in them the Aggie core values of respect, excellence, loyalty, leadership, integrity, and selfless service, and how they celebrate Aggie culture and traditions.

Texas A&M graduate Dr. Sinan Al Obaidi ’11 spoke about how the university provided him with opportunity to develop his leadership skills. Al Obaidi completed his undergraduate engineering degree at the Doha branch campus, and then earned master’s and doctorate degrees in electrical engineering from the flagship campus in the United States.

“It was a privilege to be back at my alma mater for this interactive session with Ambassador Davis,” Al Obaidi said. “We discussed the impact that Texas A&M at Qatar and other universities have on the economy of Qatar and the bilateral relationship with between Qatar and the United States, and explored how we can collaborate to strengthen the U.S. graduates’ alumni network.”

Ambassador Davis encouraged the students to continue to pursue opportunities that broaden their horizons. He said, “I want to emphasize the great opportunities that await you amidst the strong relationship between Qatar and the United States. Finding innovative solutions to many of the world’s problems will be one of many features in the long list of Aggie achievements to inspire the next generations.”

Following the discussions, the students also participated in a question-and-answer session with the ambassador.

