Qatar Tourism in collaboration with Qatar Foundation and Qatar University launched an education campaign to showcase to students, parents, counsellors and educators in the GCC region the country’s esteemed university offering and the benefits of choosing to study in Qatar.

A young and multi-faceted country, Qatar recognises the role of education in creating thriving communities. Qatar has established one of the world’s most cross-disciplinary education hubs where students can graduate with internationally recognised degrees from leading universities and institutions in a warm and hospitable environment.

As one of the safest countries in the world, with a diverse economy and society, Qatar offers students a unique environment of learning. It brings together a wide array of top-level international partner universities, in addition to highly rated homegrown universities, research centres, incubators for innovation and entrepreneurship, and exciting and transformative opportunities for involvement in community activities and programs.

Only a short flight away from all parts of the region, students and their parents can remain in close proximity during the duration of their studies. Qatar offers students the opportunity to obtain the same degree as that from the university’s home campus, while remaining close to the region’s culture. Qatar’s tradition and modernity combination is difficult to find elsewhere. The country celebrates its heritage, but still offers students modern amenities, new hotels and a mix of international cultures, cuisines and lifestyles.

As part of the campaign, CNN, one of the most widely distributed news channels in the world, visited Qatar to film its educational institutes and interview current students - this will be featured in 30 and 60 second videos on the news channel and digital platform.

Commenting on the campaign, Berthold Trenkel, Qatar Tourism, COO, said: “Qatar has always understood the power of Education and has therefore heavily invested to ensure the educational landscape in the country is international, cutting-edge, and diverse. Qatar has a dynamic university offering, and through this campaign, we will be able to highlight what makes Qatar the right choice for university education. Qatar uniquely combines globally renowned education with a rich culture, safe environment, world-class facilities, social stability, and excellent employment opportunities.”

Qatar Foundation (QF) has created a globally unique, multidisciplinary ecosystem of education, comprising branch campuses of seven of the world’s leading universities, as well as QF’s homegrown Hamad Bin Khalifa University. These universities offer degrees in areas ranging from medicine, engineering, communications, international affairs, computer science, and art and design to Islamic studies, law and public policy, humanities and social sciences, cybersecurity, and sustainability.

With these institutions being located just yards from each other at QF’s Education City, students can cross-register for courses at different universities, enrol in joint academic programs, and experience a flexible and highly personalised education, while gaining real-world research and innovation experience and benefiting from sports and community facilities and opportunities for cross-cultural interaction in a safe and respectful environment.

“Our multiversity approach - making it possible for students to maximise their educational experience by preparing them not only for a profession, but for life- is the best formula for the future of our region,” said Francisco Marmolejo, QF’s President of Higher Education.

“At Qatar Foundation, we work towards unlocking the potential of all our students to become well-rounded and value-driven graduates who are truly committed and dedicated to leading and shaping their communities. The Education City ecosystem is a place where students become globally able citizens who are strongly rooted in the values and traditions of the region, while retaining a strong sense of community service.”

Additionally, Qatar University (QU) continues to serve as the country’s primary institution of higher education. QU has eleven colleges and 94 different programs and offers quality education to more than 25,000 multinational students at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Qatar University has a substantial pool of skilled and in-demand graduates, a rising number of highly-regarded specialised Masters and Ph.D. programs and numerous noteworthy research accomplishments.

Dr. Eiman Mustafawi, Vice President for Student Affairs at Qatar University said, “We continue to put forth the effort and commitment necessary to offer a student-centered educational experience that supports our students' academic success and personal development, in alignment with Qatar's higher education standards which are as competitive as those of renowned universities around the world.”

“Qatar University stands today as an icon of academic excellence and as the fastest growing university in research in the region. Qatar University’s graduates are professional and competent. It is worth mentioning that each year Qatar University recruits thousands of students, including international students, who comprise no less than 30% of the student population at Qatar University,” Dr. Eiman added.

To learn more about Qatar’s educational offering, visit: https://www.visitqatar.qa/intl-en/things-to-do/education