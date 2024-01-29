Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) recently signed a five-year strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Idaho State University (ISU), a highly regarded and comprehensive educational institution in the United States. The agreement encourages and enables the two institutions to cooperate across several academic areas, with a particular focus on engineering, energy research and disaster response. The memorandum was signed virtually by Dr. Rachid Benlamri, UDST’s Vice President, Academics, and Dr. Martin E. Blair, Vice President for Research and Economic Development at ISU in the presence of Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST and Mr. Brian Sagendorf, Acting President of ISU.

The agreement furthers UDST’s ongoing efforts to build meaningful partnerships with premier educational institutions around the world. As part of the collaboration, UDST and ISU are focusing on the fields of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and also exploring opportunities to work together at ISU’s Disaster Response Complex (DRC) and Center for Advanced Energy Studies (AES). The two Universities will together facilitate student and faculty exchange, take part in organizing collective research programs, and work towards offering joint programs in these fields.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: “This important agreement with ISU reinforces our shared focus on both research-based, and technological education. It will strengthen our cooperation in joint program creation, academic exchanges and research publication, and it enables us to offer our students and staff many more interesting possibilities. More than anything, it demonstrates UDST’s commitment to providing as broad an experience as possible in terms of educational opportunities.”

“We are excited for our faculty and students to engage in shared research opportunities,” said Martin Blair, Vice President for Research and Economic Development at Idaho State University. “ISU faculty and research facilities are sought after by experts worldwide. Our partnership with the University of Doha for Science and Technology is a tremendous step forward in expanding knowledge and discovery initiatives that have a positive impact in the Gulf region, in the West, and globally."

Idaho State University is one of a handful of educational institutions in the United States to offer a full range of programs from technical certificates through to graduate and professional degrees. As part of the first phase in a long-term sustainable plan under the agreement, UDST students will have the chance to train at the DRC in the form of short summer programs.

In addition to the DRC and the strength of its engineering programs, ISU is also home to more than 75 percent of the Idaho’s health degree programs, and is a leader in training and educating health care professionals. Cooperation between these two great Universities could provide a strong basis for future partnerships, and an even brighter future for the academic community in Qatar.

​​​​​​About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

