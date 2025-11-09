Doha, Qatar – As part of its continued commitment to supporting the academic community and expanding study opportunities, Qatar National Library announced —in response to patron needs and requests— that its Quiet Study Area will now remain open to serve researchers and scholars throughout the night until early morning. This dedicated space is designed to provide a quiet, comfortable, and secure environment for focused individual study and research beyond regular opening hours.

The Night Study Space will be open from Friday to Wednesday, 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM, and on Thursdays from 8:00 PM – 9:00 AM (Friday morning). Access is available by online booking only through the Library’s website for members aged 18 and above with active Library membership.

To maintain an optimal environment for productivity and respect for all users, patrons are required to adhere to the following terms and conditions: the space is reserved for individual, silent study and academic work only; food and beverages are not permitted; and the area must not be used for commercial, profit, or promotional activities, including tutoring or coaching.

“This initiative reflects the Library's mission to empower learners, researchers, and students by providing flexible study options that accommodate different schedules and learning needs,” said Katia Medawar, Director Public Engagement at Qatar National Library.

“By extending access to the study space after regular hours, we aim to offer our members the flexibility they need to study, research, and work in a peaceful setting that aligns with their schedules. This reflects Qatar National Library’s ongoing commitment to supporting learning and research within our community.”

For more information or to book your space, please visit https://www.qnl.qa/en/library-services/reading-spaces.

About Qatar National Library

Qatar National Library acts as a steward of Qatar’s national heritage by collecting, preserving, and making available the country’s recorded history. The Library provides equal access to all types of information and services and aims to enable the people of Qatar to positively influence society by creating an exceptional learning and discovery environment.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, officially inaugurated Qatar National Library on 16 April 2018. The Library was granted the status of national library under the Amiri Decree No.11 of 20 March 2018.

