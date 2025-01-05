Visit Qatar begins the year with a vibrant selection of activities and experiences across business events, entertainment, culture, and sport. The exciting Qatar Calendar 2025 promises dynamic events that position Qatar as a destination where visitors can create lasting memories and enjoy family- friendly events.

The month of January kicked off with the Shop Qatar Festival 2025 which will run until February 1. The festival features discounts, daily entertainment, and opportunities to win major prizes.

Visit Qatar is hosting a first-of-its-kind multi-activity desert experiences one is Sealine Season at Sealine Beach, taking place over three weeks from January 3 to 27 with activities spanning sports, entertainment, cultural displays, and engaging attractions. The other activation is Ras Abrouq, running until January 18, hosting special activities for everyone.

Today on January 5 the Trophée des Champions Visit Qatar is set to take place at 974 Stadium. Msheireb Museums will host Hosh Msheireb from January 2, offering cultural activities until January 31.

Several 2024 events will conclude in January, providing visitors with the final chance to attend. The Voyage Through the Golden Sands Exhibition at Katara ends on January 7, showcasing Qatar’s desert landscapes. The Crafting Design Futures at the Museum of Islamic Art will end on January 7, highlighting creative collaborations between Qatari and Moroccan artisans. Additionally, the Textile hand-weaving workshop at Liwan Studios concludes today on January 5.

Visit Qatar promises line-up of diverse events throughout the year. End of January, the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2025 returns with its 21st edition, promising to captivate attendees with its exclusive showcase of luxury and craftsmanship. Web Summit Qatar 2025 returns in February, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators from around the globe for the Middle Eastern edition of the world’s largest technology conference. April will witness the Ed Sheeran’s Global +–=÷x Tour 2025 at the state-of-the-art Lusail Multipurpose Hall, offering fans a world-class musical experience.

Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) 2025 will return for its 14th edition in February. The second edition of the Luminous Festival promises a captivating celebration of light and art in March, while in February the ATP Open Qatar will thrill tennis fans with world-class matches. Adding to the excitement, the E1 Doha Grand Prix will host the world’s first all-electric raceboat series, taking place in February.

To not miss out on any Qatar Calander’s 2025 events and to stay updated on all events information, visit www.visitqatar.com, download the Visit Qatar app, and follow @QatarCalendar on social media.

