The flagship product of FUSO is distinguished with its outstanding design, safety features and high performance.

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Automobiles Company, the authorized distributor of Mitsubishi FUSO in Qatar, participated in the “Qatar Hospitality 2023” exhibition, which was recently concluded at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

In its dedicated area, QAC displayed the FUSO Canter which perfectly meets the demands of the hospitality sector, thanks to its safety standards, high performance, low cost of operation and lifetime value. The FUSO Canter is set for light to medium operations, with its rigid cab and chassis.

The FUSO Canter is the flagship product of the company, and one of the best trucks which perfectly meet the demands and requirements of various business sectors and commercial operations.

The FUSO brand is known for its trusted quality, economic efficiency, solid & functional design and committed services. FUSO is the leading Japanese brand across many markets, known for its track record of technological innovations and high customer satisfaction based on the lowest total cost of ownership.

Performance and sustainability

The Canter is well known for its life time value and lower cost of operation. Being fuel efficient and needs less frequent maintenance, the Canter guarantees the work is always running to secure more profits. The performance, utility, longevity of Mitsubishi engines and the smooth-shifting transmission enhance fuel economy, positioning Canter at the top in its segment.

The high rigid cab and chassis contribute to outstanding safety and durability and allow more space for transportation without any impact on the performance and stability.

The smooth transmission supports the performance of the engine to carry heavy loads with cleaner emissions. Besides, the truck is equipped with high performance battery that ensures stable supply of electrical power while the tubeless tires guarantees the safety and run of the truck. The butterfly-valve type exhaust is standard equipment, and it improves brake performance and also extends brake life.

Comfort and safety

The cab of Canter enables the safety and comfort of the drives and passengers at the same. the big cab is equipped with reclining and front-back adjustable seats to improve drivability and reduce driver fatigue, thus enhancing safety and reliability. The tachometer is redesigned so it easier to read meter cluster and monitor the functions of the truck. The Halogen headlights generate brighter beam and wide beam pattern to improve driving safety at night. Fog lights are also available upon request. The new Canter has wider opening door and big step that makes it easier to get in and out.