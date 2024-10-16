The annual seminars provide key insights from PwC Middle East tax leaders on the latest developments in Zakat & Tax, VAT & RETT, Pillar Two and Transfer Pricing and more.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: PwC Middle East recently hosted its annual Zakat, Tax and Legal seminars in Riyadh, Khobar, and Jeddah, bringing together over 450 attendees, including global and regional business leaders from across the Kingdom. These events offered a platform for in-depth discussions on the latest economic and regulatory developments.

The seminars addressed critical issues shaping the Kingdom’s tax landscape including recent updates in Zakat & Tax, VAT & RETT developments, Connected Tax Compliance and Pillar Two. Discussions also covered navigating Saudi Arabia’s evolving e-invoicing framework with a dedicated panel on the RHQ and investment landscape in the KSA.

This year's event highlighted the Kingdom’s new and emerging regulations and their potential impact on businesses today. Attendees heard from PwC Middle East’s experts including Mohammed Al-Obaidi, and Chadi Abou-Chakra, who provided insights into the transformative changes within Saudi Arabia’s tax framework. Key topics included the introduction of transfer pricing regulations aligned with global standards, enhancing the Kingdom’s competitiveness as a global business hub.

PwC industry experts shared findings from the three seminars, collaborating with attendees to ensure businesses understand the importance of aligning their operations with the latest regulatory guidelines and sustainable solutions.

Mohammed Al-Obaidi, Tax & Legal Services Leader, PwC Middle East in Saudi Arabia, added: “Our annual seminars reflect PwC's commitment to helping businesses to connect with experts and create solutions towards the evolving economic environment. As we witness rapid changes within the Kingdom, it is essential for businesses to stay informed and prepared. Our goal is to provide insights that enable them to not only adapt but also drive success in this dynamic landscape."

Chadi Abou-Chakra, PwC’s Middle East Indirect Tax Leader, said: “These seminars provide a unique opportunity for business leaders to understand and adapt to the changing tax and legal landscape in Saudi Arabia. We are dedicated to providing strategic advice to help companies optimise their tax outcomes and mitigate legal risks within this shifting environment”.

As the Kingdom’s economic transformation continues to progress, PwC’s annual tax and legal seminars remain a key resource, helping businesses anticipate and navigate the evolving regulatory landscape to ensure long-term success.

