By delivering instant, intelligent home value insights, the valuation feature empowers users to answer critical questions: is this property fairly valued? Is it worth the investment? How much will it be worth in 6 months?

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Property Finder, MENA’s leading real estate search platform, launches the first-of-its-kind Home Valuation feature with a six-month forecast. Designed to bring greater confidence and transparency to property decisions, the tool equips buyers, investors, homeowners, and renters with data-backed home valuation estimates to help them better understand a property’s market value today and in six months’ time.

Exclusively available through the Property Finder app, the feature delivers AI-powered home value estimates that go beyond traditional valuation tools. It combines proprietary data, market sentiment and insights to predict the value of a property, leveraging what the company calls, “human powered AI” - a hybrid of machine learning and human expertise that reflects real-world dynamics. Decades of Property Finder data has been used to build the intelligence, leveraging millions of data points.

Users can also track up to 10 properties through the tool. Whether it’s a primary home, an investment property, or a mix of both, users can view all of them in one place through the Portfolio section, making it easy to monitor performance and stay updated on valuations.

In a market known for rapid shifts and speculative trends, this feature introduces a long-overdue layer of trust, transparency and clarity in the home valuation process for the region. By integrating forward-looking indicators rather than relying solely on past sales data, the tool responds in real time to market momentum and localised shifts in demand.

This launch comes as the real estate industry enters a new era of AI transformation - an era that is redefining the very role of a property platform. The interface is evolving from static search to intelligent conversations. The experience is expanding from listings to end-to-end journeys and the monetisation model is shifting from ads to insights, transactions, and services.

“At Property Finder, our mission has always been to empower consumers with technology that simplifies and informs their home-buying journey,” said Fernando Fanton, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Property Finder. “Time and again, our research shows that valuation is the number one concern for both buyers and sellers. With our new Home Valuation feature, we’re giving people a clear, data-driven view of what a property is worth today - and, importantly, what it could be worth in the future. It helps answer the questions that matter most: Is this property fairly valued? Is it a good investment? How might its value evolve over time?”

“This is about more than numbers,” he added. “It’s about restoring confidence and removing the uncertainty that so often clouds the buying process. The Home Valuation feature gives people clarity at the moment they need it most, helping them make informed decisions about what is often the biggest financial commitment of their lives — their home.”

Consumer studies by Property Finder confirm that home values remain the top factor driving purchase and rental decisions, yet it’s also the greatest source of hesitation. By delivering instant, intelligent valuation insights, this latest feature acts as a trusted guide in what is often a complex and emotionally charged process.

Whether buying, selling, or simply curious about a property’s value, users can now access credible, real-time value predictions with just a few taps on the Property Finder mobile app.

The launch of the Property Finder Home Valuation feature reinforces Property Finder’s commitment to innovation and its role as the category-defining platform in the MENA real estate landscape.

Download the Property Finder mobile app now to start using it now.