Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading authority in project management, dedicated to guiding the way to project success, is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Notre Dame University-Louaize (NDU), a NECHE-accredited prestigious institution renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and innovation in Lebanon. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone as NDU becomes an Authorized Training Partner (ATP) of PMI, furthering our shared mission to empower the next generation of leaders with the knowledge and skills essential for their success in the workplace.

PMI partnered with NDU, a university that provides comprehensive quality education that fosters excellence in scholarship, lifelong learning, and enlightened citizenship. As a PMI Authorized Training Partner, NDU is qualified to offer students access to PMI's extensive resources, including global standard certifications, high-quality training content, research, and networking opportunities, that not only enhance students’ learning opportunities, but fosters their professional development and career advancement. Students who take advantage of our programs gain a competitive advantage in the business landscape armed with cutting-edge tools, techniques, and industry best practices.

“We are committed to equipping the next generation with the tools, knowledge, and mindset needed to thrive in an ever-changing world. This partnership with NDU strengthens our efforts to bridge academia and industry – ensuring students gain practical skills that drive innovation, problem-solving, and career readiness,” said Hanny Alshazly, Regional Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa region at PMI. “By aligning education with real-world demands, we are not just shaping careers – we are increasing employability and empowering future leaders who will play a key role in the continued progress and transformation of the MENA region.”

“Despite enduring decades of conflict and instability, the Lebanese educational sector stands as a beacon of excellence in the Arab world, renowned for its rigorous academic standards, and unwavering commitment to education and professional development. We are proud to partner with PMI, in our continued efforts to cultivate a culture of excellence, producing innovative minds and skilled professionals who are a testament to the nation's enduring spirit,” says Fr. Bechara Khoury, President of Notre Dame University-Louaize (NDU).

The country's dedication to education is not just about imparting knowledge, but about shaping future generations to think critically, lead courageously, and create lasting change.

