In partnership with the Ministry of Sports and the UAE Sports Science Center, the pioneering programme blends elite coaching, data analytics, and AI-powered training to shape the future of sports leadership

Dubai United Arab Emirates: Precision Football, the UAE’s leading elite technical training academy, has played an instrumental role in launching the region’s first AI-driven Professional Diploma in Sports Management and Analysis, a revolutionary new academic programme that blends data science, sports performance, and digital innovation to shape the future of the sports industry.

Launched in collaboration with the UAE Sports Science and Sports Medicine Center, under the patronage of the Ministry of Sports, and accredited by British awarding body EduQual, the diploma redefines sports education in the region. At its core is a bold ambition: to equip Emirati youth with the tools, technologies, and mindset to lead the next chapter of sports development, both on and off the field.

Working closely with education partners and government entities, Precision Football has helped design and deliver the programme’s curriculum, embedding the academy’s high-performance methodology and real-world experience into each module. Students will explore sports management, AI-powered analytics, sports marketing, and intelligent performance systems, all taught through the lens of Precision’s elite player development model.

“This isn’t just an academic qualification, it’s a transformative experience,” said Sonny Cobbs, Founder and Creator of Precision Football. “By embedding our technology and coaching philosophy into the curriculum, we are preparing students not only to understand the future of sport, but to lead it.”

The programme is among the first in the region to integrate wearable technology such as Playermaker, allowing students to collect and analyse live performance data in real time. Combined with AI-powered systems and interactive case studies, learners will gain hands-on exposure to how analytics shape tactical decisions, injury prevention, and player development at the highest levels of the game.

Beyond the classroom, the diploma provides students with access to Precision-led workshops, mentoring from coaches and sports scientists, and exposure to real-world scouting and strategy sessions. Participants will also receive personalised career guidance, CV-building support, and access to internships or trial days with Precision’s internal teams, from analytics and marketing to coaching and performance.

While recruitment opportunities remain highly competitive, the initiative underscores Precision Football’s commitment to opening up real pathways for passionate young Emiratis seeking careers in the professional sports industry.

With the UAE aiming to become a global hub for sports innovation, the launch of this diploma positions the country at the forefront of future-facing talent development, merging evidence-based education with elite practice to build the next generation of decision-makers, thinkers, and changemakers in sport.

