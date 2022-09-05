Dubai: The Public Relations and Communications Association Middle East & North Africa (PRCA MENA) has announced Murdoch University Dubai as a new University Partner member.

Murdoch University Dubai is a core branch campus of Murdoch University in Perth, Australia - one of the Top 100 Young Universities in the World and also a PRCA University Partner. It focuses on offering flexible learning options to allow students to design their course of study in accordance with their own personal requirements.

The partnership entitles students and university staff members to full PRCA membership for the duration of their employment and undergraduate or postgraduate course.

Head of PRCA EMEA Monika Fourneaux said:

“It’s a pleasure to welcome globally recognised Murdoch University Dubai to the PRCA EMEA. The institution has a remarkable history in education and developing talent with a 5-star rating in various areas including employability. We look forward to supporting students and staff throughout the partnership and keep the PRCA’s mission of strengthening the PR industry worldwide.”

Dean and Academic President at Murdoch University Dubai, Dr. James Trotter said:

“At Murdoch University Dubai we provide our students with multiple opportunities to apply the knowledge they are acquiring in the classroom through real-world experiences. We partner with industry to give our students regular interactions with working professionals in their disciplines. Our students also have access to internship experiences, so that they already have experiences using what they have learned in actual workplace settings. We are very excited to partner with PRCA, one of the leading PR associations globally, and open doors to new opportunities, so that we can work together to enhance the experiences of our Communications students.”

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. With offices in London, Hong Kong, Dubai, Singapore, and Buenos Aires, we are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion - and enforce - professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) - the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LG Comms – the UK’s national body for local government communicators. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/