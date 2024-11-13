Accra, Ghana: In response to the increasing flood risk and limited financial protection, a project to strengthen the financial resilience of flood-prone communities in Ghana, launched in 2022 under the Tripartite Agreement, has successfully delivered two parametric insurance products - an Excess Rainfall Cover and a Flood Footprint Product.

Led by the Ghana Ministry of Finance, United Nations Development Programme’s Insurance and Risk Finance Facility, and the Insurance Development Forum, with support from the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through the InsuResilience Solutions Fund (ISF), the project positions Ghana as a leader in urban flood risk adaptation.