Dubai, UAE: Power League Gaming, in partnership with Logitech G, launches ‘Stream School’, an innovative initiative to develop the next generation of streamers. Stream School will launch on 30th June 2022 - PLG BUZZ YouTube with a series of six episodes that will take young gamers through the step-by-step process to set them up for success.

The series will be hosted by popular Saudi gaming influencer, BodeGamer, who will share the right tips and tricks to become the next top streamer. Gaming is becoming an increasingly popular career choice for many, especially among the youth, with more and more opportunities becoming available. Stream School aims to assist those who aspire to enter this field by delivering the tools needed to get started with a successful streaming career.

Dana Zebian, Marketing Manager Gaming @ Logitech G GCC says “Our mission is to enable everyone to experience the joy of play. With our latest initiative, Stream School, we work towards equipping young talent in GCC to pursue their gaming passion. At Logitech G we celebrate gaming and the power of play at every touch point and elevate the voices within our community and partners who do the same”

The goal of this project is to help build a new generation of content creators that can continue to push the boundaries of creativity and performance in gaming content creation. With the e-sports and gaming industries gaining more recognition in the MENA region, it is crucial that education and youth development also continues to align with new avenues to empower them with the necessary skills to set their careers up for global success.

Matthew Pickering, CEO, Power League Gaming, added: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Logitech G to launch PLG’s newest education IP - Stream School, a platform that will influence the future of today’s youth, presenting them an opportunity to learn from the very best streamers in the business and hone their skills in streaming and gaming content creation - the fastest growing media vertical in world.

Stream School has been developed as an accessible, free toolkit for budding content creators, transferring the knowledge to help create content around the games they love to play. Streaming is notoriously challenging to enter and presents multiple headwinds, from understanding the hardware and software required to start out, to softer skills such as building confidence in front of the camera. Stream School is here to help our region’s next gen of content creators navigate their early steps, from tech setup and environment design to producing and eventually monetizing their content.”

-Ends-

About Power League Gaming:

Power League Gaming (PLG), the MENA region’s leading and most disruptive Esports and Gaming company, is responsible for some of the largest Esports and Gaming activations to date.

For the past decade, PLG has been at the forefront of the Gaming and Esports sector in the MENA region, directly shaping and influencing the way in which gamers, publishers, and brands interconnect throughout all layers of the value chain.

PLG is considered the MENA region’s premier full-service Esports and Gaming company, providing an end-to-end solution for brands seeking to enter the Gaming sector successfully and Publishers looking to engage audiences, whether this is through Esports events, content creation, influencer activations, or omnichannel ecosystem development. Amongst its portfolio of brands and partners, PLG can include KFC, Huawei, Michelin, L’Oréal, Adidas, Logitech G, Pizza Hut, Razer, STC, Nestle, Riot, and EA - to name a few.

Whilst PLG operates across the MENAT region, the company is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, within its proprietary 10,000 Sq Ft Esports, production, and content creation studios, with a supporting studio in Abu Dhabi and Cairo.

Visit: www.powerleaguegaming.com

About Logitech G:

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mouse pads, and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies, and a deep passion for gaming.

Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog, or @LogitechG.

CONTACT:

Sahrish Munir

Senior PR Executive

Seven Media

E. Sahrishmunir@sevenmedia.ae