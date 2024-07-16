Management team lead by CEO Matthew Pickering will stay on to lead the business

Muller & Phipps intend to invest in the business with a view to expand the operation into Saudi Arabia in Q4, 2024

Power League Gaming was founded in 2013 and is serving the region’s largest clients with gaming and esports strategies and content production

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: MENA based Technology distribution house, Muller & Phipps Middle East Group has acquired all assets of the region’s leading gaming and esports agency, Power League Gaming. Part of the multinational giant, The Getz Group of Companies, Muller & Phipps Middle East Group Holdings serves clients with omnichannel distribution solutions for tech partners and network carriers, technology solutions for Hi-Tech and MedTech via its group company Pedigri Technologies and international sales and marketing Via Getz Technology. The acquisition will see Muller & Phipps inject investment into the business for scaling Dubai operations and expansion into Saudi Arabia in Q4 of 2024.

Power League Gaming’s core business verticals are gaming and esports strategy; the management of MENA’s largest on and offline esports activations; the creation of branded and owned IP gaming content; educational content creation as well as hosting gaming events, social media marketing and influencer marketing. Having provided blue chip clients with these gaming and esports strategies and solutions since 2013, Power League Gaming is a thought leader in the category helping define the future of how brands place themselves at the heart of this rapidly growing space. Saudi Arabia’s gaming market has exploded in recent years with a 20.2% CAGR in gaming revenues from 2017 to 2023 and an estimated 23.5M gamers according to Newzoo research. To propel this further, the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund announced a $38B investment into gaming via its subsidiary Savvy Games with the ambition to become the world’s leading hub for gaming and esports by 2030.

Some 30% of MENA’s population [+170 million] identify as gamers. Of this group 46% play games daily and a further 29% play weekly with an average of 7.5 hours gameplay per week. They are highly engaged when they interact with Power League Gaming’s platforms and receptive to brands who come with relevant, targeted messaging. The category appeals across all age groups and nationalities, bringing together a community of passionate players and spectators who are seeking out new content.

Commenting on the acquisition Group CEO of Muller & Phipps Middle East Group Holdings, Trevor Price said: “As part of The Getz Group of companies, we are rooted in seeking out new business verticals that we see huge growth potential in. The gaming and esports category is becoming a staple part of bluechip consumer brand marketing strategies across the world, and the space for us to establish ourselves as the lead partner for strategy and content in MENA is wide open. With Power League Gaming we see market experts who have grown rapidly and who have the talent and drive to take the business and the category itself to the next level across our region. We are excited to launch into Saudi Arabia later this year and to offer local clients the latest and most commercially sound esports and gaming strategies in the field.”

CEO of Power League Gaming, Matthew Pickering said: “The rise of gaming and esports in the region in recent years has been nothing short of astronomical. With covid playing a key role in attracting new users, these users are here to stay, and they are further fuelling growth through recommending gaming and esports content and experiences to their peers. Saudi Arabia’s firm commitment to become a global hub in the category by 2030 makes the opportunity even greater. We are delighted to be working with our new partners and owners Muller & Phipps to become a key player in their vision for the region.”