Dubai, UAE – The Polish LipCo Foods multifood group has announced its participation in Gulfood 2025, the world’s largest annual food and beverage exhibition, celebrating its milestone 30th edition this year. The event, taking place from February 17 to February 21 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will serve as a strategic platform for the group to showcase its diverse portfolio of food products across 20 specialized segments, reinforcing its global market presence and expanding its footprint in the Middle East.

LipCo Foods Group is expanding into the Middle East as part of its strategy to build international partnerships, focusing on food security, knowledge sharing, and offering a diverse multi-food portfolio that reaches millions of tables worldwide. The group’s strength lies in three business categories: FMCG, AGRO, and TRANSPORT, encompassing 20 specialized segments. Its success is driven by 17 production facilities and a team of over 4,000 professionals.

“First Make Friends First, Then Do Business”

Mr. César Lipka, CEO of LipCo Foods and a second-generation leader of the family business, emphasizes the company’s philosophy of fostering long-term international partnerships based on common values. Based on precisely this approach “We started in 1993 with a poultry processing plant and have since grown into the leader of convenience meals in Poland and Europe. In 2017, we partnered with the Thai CP Group (with a turnover of approximately EUR 100 billion), one of Asia’s largest agri-food groups, to develop new FMCG segments. In 2024, we formed an alliance with CHIMEI Frozen Foods, Taiwan’s leader in frozen meals,” says Mr. César Lipka.

Building bridges

LipCo Foods is now establishing a partnership with Strategic Holding in the MENA region, represented by Mr. Saood Al Shamsi and Mr. Dawood Al Shezawi a well-established business in the region and the driving force behind TrueNut and Karibu. “We not only export high-quality products to global markets, but we also import from partner regions, share know-how, and facilitate business connections worldwide. Our goal is to ensure that the countries we engage with benefit significantly from our cooperation. This is why we are partnering with Strategic Holding, who brings a broad business perspective and will represent us in the region,” says Mr. Bill Derrenger, CEO of LipCo Foods International, who leads the company’s global expansion across Asia, Africa, Europe, and now the Middle East.

Comprehensive portfolio in 20 segments

LipCo Foods operates across 20 specialized segments, including: poultry farming and processing, seafood farming and processing, beverage production, pet food production, convenience and ready meals, plant-based products and breading for food production. A key segment for the Middle Eastern market is Interfood, which oversees international trade and extends beyond the group’s in-house production capabilities.

Think Global, Act Local

“Partnering with LipCo Foods presents an excellent opportunity to promote the Middle East and Northern Africa’s commercial strength while introducing their multi-food portfolio to a broad customer base. LipCo Foods’ global reach, combined with strong local relationships, enables us to open a new chapter in the business history of both regions. Their approach to building lasting partnerships aligns with the region’s commitment to food security and economic growth,” says Mr. Dawood Al Shezawi, President of TrueNut and Karibu.

-Ends-

Contact

Adam Jarczyński | Director of Communications & PR

email: adam.jarczynski@lipcofoods.com

www: www.lipcofoods.com

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/lipco-foods/