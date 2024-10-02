Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Podeo is again reshaping the podcasting industry with its latest collaboration with Dolby Laboratories integrating the Dolby Atmos® immersive audio into its service. This innovative integration of Dolby Atmos elevates audio podcasts to a whole new dimension, setting a new standard for how stories, thoughts, prayers, and documentaries are listened to.

By harnessing the pioneering spatial sound experience of Dolby Atmos, Podeo enables creators to transport their listeners directly into the heart of their audio content. With Dolby Atmos, creators can craft multi-layered, precision-driven soundscapes that fully immerse their audiences. Every whisper, sound effect, and beat come alive, drawing listeners into the moment with unparalleled depth. Whether it's a suspenseful thriller, an inspiring interview, or a sound-rich travelogue, listeners will now be part of the experience, not just hearing it.

“Imagine sound moving around you—above, below, and all around—capturing every nuance of emotion, action, and environment. This isn’t just listening anymore; it’s feeling the story unfold,” said Stefano Fallaha, CEO and Founder of Podeo. “The integration of Dolby Atmos in our service is a testament to Podeo’s relentless pursuit of empowering creators to forge deeper connections with their audiences and take their podcasts to new heights. We are raising the bar for the entire industry.”

Karan Grover, Senior Director at Dolby Laboratories, IMEA, added: "Podeo has always been at the forefront of Arabic-language podcast innovation. With Dolby Atmos, they’re delivering an experience that exceeds expectations, setting new benchmarks for both creators and listeners. We look forward to working with Podeo to transform the podcast landscape, with a deeper, richer, and more lifelike spatial sound experience that makes listeners love podcasts more in Dolby.”

Podeo is laser-focused on integrating cutting-edge technology across its distribution arsenal. With Dolby Atmos now rolled out on the Podeo app — the #1 Arabic podcast app for listeners and creators in the MENA with 4M+ shows Podeo continues to lead the way in reshaping the podcast experience. This integration cements Podeo’s role as an industry trailblazer, ushering in a new era of immersive sound that redefines how creators and audiences engage with audio.

Additionally, Podeo recently announced successful Series A funding, raising $5.4 million to enhance podcast discoverability and monetization as it expands globally, further solidifying its position as an industry leader.

For more information, visit Podeo.co or Dolby.com