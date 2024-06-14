Plekhanov University in Dubai is launching four educational programs two for undergraduate studies ("Finance" and "Marketing") and two for graduate studies ("Corporate Finance" and "Digital Business"). Two tuition-free – grant spots are provided for each program.

Dubai - Applicants who perform exceptionally in the entrance exams and achieve high scores in their final school exams will be eligible for the tuition-free grant. The university also values individual achievements.

"Plekhanov University is the first economic university in Russia. We are used to being leaders in everything from implementing advanced technologies to realizing national sustainable development programs. That is why we are now launching a tuition-free grant program for the most talented applicants. The university is interested in attracting outstanding youth and is ready to cover the tuition fees for such applicants," noted Svetlana Malkarova, Chairperson of Plekhanov University in Dubai.

Plekhanov University in Dubai is dedicated to preserving the traditions of Russian education while introducing innovative approaches. We aim to train highly qualified specialists who will excel in the international labor market. Students can look forward to an exciting education in a city of limitless opportunities, with a campus in the heart of Dubai equipped with advanced laboratories, comfortable dormitories, and the chance to receive two diplomas upon graduation one Russian and one from the UAE.

The first application submission stage began on May 15 and will continue until July 31. Education is fee-based, but there is a flexible discount system.

We remind you that tuition is discounted 10% until June 30. Moreover, UAE citizens are offered a 15% discount, and those paying with an Esaad card receive a 30% discount.

