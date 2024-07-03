KSA – Plaza Premium Group (PPG), the leading global airport hospitality services provider and Al-Khalejiah, an industry giant for aviation services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, announced a strategic collaboration. By leveraging their collective strengths, both parties aim to expand their reach and offer innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of passengers travelling through Saudi. The partnership is expected to extend to at least 33 airports in the KSA, with the potential of global expansion.

Under this collaboration, the companies will explore the development of co-branded Airport Passenger Services, cross-selling of respective lounge offerings and other airport services, as well as the implementation of PPG's digital solutions, including OneTECO - a system that supports electronic markets and service delivery solutions that enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact securely in the digital economy; Lounge Management System - a solution that aims to help lounge operators better manage and operate their facilities; and Smart Traveller - a consumer-facing global travel membership programme. These initiatives aim to provide seamless and efficient services, maximizing value for travellers, and ultimately enhancing the airport experience.

With a presence in the Middle East since 2014, PPG has developed a robust portfolio of airport lounges, hotels, and F&B outlets; the company currently operates in 15 locations across eight international airports within key regional cities including Amman, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai, and Muscat. PPG has recently announced a US$100M investment in the Middle East and the establishment of a strategic office in Saudi Arabia. This new partnership reinforces PPG's commitment to strengthening its presence in the region, specifically in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Bora Isbulan, PPG’s Deputy CEO, has said "We are pleased to collaborate with Al-Khalejiah as this partnership aligns perfectly with our KSA growth strategy. By combining our Allways offerings and innovative airport solutions with Al-Khalejiah's massive local expertise, we're poised to transform the passenger experience across the kingdom. This collaboration not only excites me for its positive impact on Saudi travellers but also for our continued growth in the global aviation market. Moreover, this partnership serves as a springboard for further collaborations with Al-Khalejiah and other key Saudi players in the industry."

Al Khalejiah: “This collaboration with Plaza Premium Group reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality and effective hospitality services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in line with our mission to promote world-class Saudi Hospitality. Rooted in mutual trust and a shared vision, our partnership thrives on transforming challenges into opportunities, recognizing that our combined efforts foster strength and innovation.”

About Plaza Premium Group

Plaza Premium Group, headquartered in Hong Kong and established in 1998, is a pioneering global airport hospitality services provider. With a mission to Make Travel Better, the group introduced the world's first independent airport lounge concept.

Today, PPG operates the largest network of international airport lounges worldwide and offers a 360-degree airport experience with 13 brands under its portfolio, spanning over 1600 touchpoints across more than 80 international airports and 30 countries & regions worldwide.

From airport lounge brands - Plaza Premium Lounge & Plaza Premium First, to terminal hotels - Aerotel & Refreshhh by Aerotel, to concierge services - ALLWAYS, a range of airport dining concepts, global reward and membership program - Smart Traveller, and travel experience ECOsystem - OneTECO, the group is at the forefront of transforming airport experience for the better through innovative and human-led solutions. PPG’s commitment extends beyond its own brands, as it also provides lounge management and hospitality solutions to leading airlines, alliances, and corporates worldwide. Partnerships include renowned names such as American Express, Capital One, Cathay Pacific Airways, SkyTeam, Star Alliance, Visa, and many more.

Plaza Premium Group has over 80 accolades demonstrating its exceptional achievements and commitment to service excellence. Notably, the group has received the prestigious "World's Best Independent Airport Lounge" award at the World Airline Awards by Skytrax for eight consecutive years from 2016 to 2024. TTG Asia also recognized the group as the "Best Airport Lounge Operator" in 2018, 2019 and 2023. In 2020, it achieved the "ISO 9001:2015" certification for its Hong Kong Headquarters. Furthermore, the group's Founder and CEO, Mr. Song Hoi-see, was awarded the “Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year” and “Master Entrepreneur of the Year Malaysia” in 2018.

With a team of over 5,000 dedicated talents, PPG serves more than 20 million global passengers annually. Through a continuous pursuit of innovation and excellence, the group is experiencing exponential growth globally.

About Al-Khalejiah Catering Services

Established in 2017 and headquartered in Riyadh, the Al Khalejiah Catering Company (AKCC) is an ISO-certified organization committed to delivering "World Class Saudi Hospitality Service." Specializing in Hospitality BOM (Build, Operate, Manage), AKCC provides a wide array of services spanning different sectors, including Airports Meet & Greet, Fastrack & Concierge Services, Airline Lounges, Hayyak VIP Lounges, Delayed Flight Services, Private Aviation Lounge, Catering and Event Management, Airport Grab & Go retail F&B, and Hospitality Consultancy Services.

AKCC takes pride in its team of highly competent professionals with diverse backgrounds. Their collective expertise and steadfast dedication empower AKCC to consistently uphold service excellence.

With a notable operational footprint, AKCC has secured a prominent presence in strategic locations, managing 31 Lounges across 31 Airport Terminals, 3 Flynas Lounges, 21 Hayyak Lounges, 2 Hayyak VIP Lounges, 1 Saudia Al Fursan Lounge, 1 Private Aviation Lounge, 3 Haramain Highspeed Railway Lounges, and 24 Delayed Flight Services. Furthermore, the company oversees 18 branches of EATERIA Grab & Go Sandwich Shop situated in 12 Airports, broadening its range of services.

Al Khalejiah Partners boasts an expansive network of partnerships and services designed to offer travelers seamless, convenient, and opulent travel experiences across diverse sectors of the industry. From premium airline lounges and international airline collaborations to airport services, financial advantages, and exclusive partnerships with travel agencies, the company is committed to prioritizing customer satisfaction and delivering exceptional services within the realm of travel.

The group is also excited to open the Concierge by Hayyak that envisions offering personalized service and, a seamless and luxurious travel experience, prioritizing the creation of unforgettable moments for its clientele, services included are Personal Assistance, Travel and Leisure, Airport Lounge Access, Meet and Greet, Transportation Services, V.I.P. Meet and Assist.

To learn more: https://www.plazapremiumgroup.com/

