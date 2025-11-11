Dubai - Plant & Equipment, a leading online marketplace for heavy machinery and trucks, today announced the launch of its innovative 360° View Technology, a cutting-edge visualization tool that enables potential buyers to perform comprehensive virtual inspections of machinery from anywhere in the world. The tool offers a full, interactive view of an asset’s exterior, interior, and undercarriage, setting a new benchmark for transparency in online equipment trading.

The technology goes far beyond standard photography, providing a high resolution, interactive scan that captures every detail of an asset. Buyers can virtually step into the cabin, examine the undercarriage for wear or damage, and rotate around the exterior, replicating the thoroughness of an in-person inspection.

Highlights

• Exterior 360° View: Rotate around the machine to assess overall condition.

• Interior 360° View: Inspect cabin details, controls, and seating.

• Undercarriage Scan: Evaluate chassis, suspension, and underbody integrity.

Key Benefits

• Enhanced Transparency: Builds trust and reduces uncertainty.

• Informed Decision-Making: Buyers can assess equipment before contact.

• Reduced Costs: Eliminates travel time and inspection expenses.

• Global Reach: Expands seller exposure to an international audience.

Revolutionizing Online Auctions

The launch marks a major step forward in enhancing Plant & Equipment’s online heavy equipment auction experience. By delivering unmatched transparency and trust, the 360° View Technology allows bidders to participate with greater confidence, driving more competitive auctions and better results for both buyers and sellers.

Buyers can experience the new feature during Plant & Equipment’s upcoming auction, taking place from November 11 to 19, 2025, at Global Equipment Trading FZE, located at Gate 9 in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, UAE. The auction will showcase a diverse range of heavy machinery and trucks, all digitally inspected and available to view and bid online in full 360° detail.

Featured Auction Items

• Excavators: Hyundai, JCB, and Caterpillar models (e.g., 2018 Hyundai R210-7, 2020 Caterpillar 216B3).

• Loaders: Including the 2016 Komatsu WA470-6 and various Bobcat skid-steer loaders.

• Specialized & Unused Equipment: 2022 MHE-Demag MFD-450 (UNUSED) and a new 2025 Hyundai R220L-XL.

• Trucks: Multiple 2018 Mercedes-Benz Actros 1845 models.

To explore the new 360° View Technology, visit: https://www.plantandequipment.com/auction-item/2025-hyundai-r220l-xl

Plant & Equipment will also be showcasing its latest technology and digital marketplace solutions at The Mining Show in Dubai, held at the Dubai World Trade Center, Zabeel Hall, booth N62. Visitors can experience firsthand how the 360° View feature enhances transparency and efficiency in online equipment trading.

About Plant & Equipment

Founded in 2018, Plant & Equipment is MENA’s leading digital marketplace for heavy equipment, trucks, and spare parts, connecting international sellers with regional buyers. The platform attracts over 250,000 monthly visits, serves 60,000 registered users, and has facilitated over 100,000 listings valued at more than $900 million. Through innovative technology and a dedicated sales network, Plant & Equipment continues to empower the global construction and logistics industries.