DUBAI: Merkle, (www.merkleinc.com) a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management company and part of dentsu, specializing in the delivery of unique, personalized digital customer experiences, has been selected as the performance agency for leading fast-food chain, Pizza Hut franchises across all MENA markets.

Merkle’s remit is to build and activate a performance strategy that helps the brand meet sales targets across channels, driving online transactions via local market website and apps. To support this ambition, Merkle will be tapping into key cultural moments to drive brand affinity, improve consumer engagement, and build long lasting personalised relationships with customers. Merkle were appointed based on a combination of their best-in-class data driven performance media and in-market platform expertise.

Beverly D’Cruz, Chief Brand Officer at Pizza Hut MENA, said: “Merkle’s regional knowledge and experience in executing integrated, multi market performance media campaigns really impressed us in the early stages of this process. Added to that, their ability to add an additional layer of data and measurement expertise has quickly enabled our digital transformation to clearly attribute our sales contributions. This is already leading to more effective customer engagement across channels as we build our data maturity to help define our customer’s digital experience. We are thrilled to partner with Merkle as we continue on our journey to becoming the region’s leading pizza brand.”

Vimal Badiani, VP - Managing Director, Merkle MENA, said: “Pizza Hut needs no introduction, and we are delighted to have been chosen to support them with their digital transformation and growth aspirations across MENA. The accelerated digital adoption and huge increase in online transactions bought about in in the last two years has created a plethora of new opportunities for brands like Pizza Hut. We are excited to use our people-based marketing capabilities to realize this potential and drive growth and value for both the brand and its customers.”

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company’s heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 9,600+ employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the US, EMEA, and APAC. Merkle is a dentsu company. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

About dentsu international

Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of nine leadership brands – Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen, Merkle, MKTG, Vizeum, Posterscope and supported by its specialist brands.

Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CXM, and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists. www.dentsuaegis.com

About Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, Pizza Hut operates approximately 18,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. Regionally, the META business launched its first unit in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in 1979, and today there are over 800 stores across 36 countries in the Middle East, Turkey, Pakistan and Africa. For more information, visit http://www.pizzahut.me/.