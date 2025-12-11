Dubai, UAE: LeadSquared, an AI-ready, enterprise-grade CRM and automation platform, and PIXL GLOBAL, an award-winning Dubai-based full-service agency specialising in off-plan real estate marketing, branding and sales enablement, today announced their first joint real estate-focused implementation partnership in the Middle East. Through this collaboration, the two companies will work together to deliver developer-ready solutions that unify property listings, automation workflows and revenue pipelines, reinforcing their shared commitment to accelerating digital transformation across the region’s real estate sector.

The collaboration is designed to address long-standing end-to-end lead-to-cash challenges for real estate developers, including fragmented lead capture, low sales conversions and limited integration between marketing and sales systems. Through this partnership, LeadSquared aims to deepen its presence in the high-growth UAE real estate market by combining its industry-leading CRM and automation capabilities with PIXL GLOBAL’s deep local expertise, established developer relationships and specialised martech offerings.

Commenting about the development, Anand Dev Dhand, Head Partnerships and Alliances, said, “The Middle East real estate market is evolving rapidly, and developers today need partners who can blend local understanding with scalable technology. Our partnership with PIXL GLOBAL strengthens our commitment to delivering sector-focused, high-impact solutions that accelerate sales velocity and improve conversion outcomes. By combining PIXL’s deep domain expertise with LeadSquared’s automation and CRM capabilities, we are creating a powerful ecosystem for real estate organisations looking to scale with speed and precision.”

Nishanth Kakkamani, Head of Sales & Commercial Strategy, PIXL GLOBAL, added, “This partnership enables us to bring enterprise-grade CRM, automation, and sales-execution capabilities to a real estate ecosystem that increasingly depends on real-time data and operational efficiency. Developers in the UAE need technology partners who can convert complexity into clarity and scale. LeadSquared’s platform, combined with PIXL’s execution strength, will help organizations unlock faster conversions, deeper lead intelligence, and more predictable revenue.”

LeadSquared will enable PIXL GLOBAL with a comprehensive CRM and automation engine, spanning lead and contact management, nurturing workflows, property and deal pipelines, marketing–sales integration and actionable insights, allowing PIXL to deliver unified, scalable developer-centric solutions. In turn, PIXL GLOBAL will strengthen the LeadSquared ecosystem with specialised real-estate implementation expertise, including CRM deployment, migration, integrations, technical support, and end-to-end branding and marketing services, while their strong UAE presence ensures a highly localised, market-relevant approach in a priority geography.

As LeadSquared continues to expand across priority markets, the partnership with PIXL GLOBAL reinforces its commitment to deepening presence in high-potential verticals while empowering local partners with the tools to deliver measurable business impact. Built on an enterprise-grade architecture and hosted on AWS’s Middle East (UAE) data center, LeadSquared ensures adherence to regional data privacy laws, high availability, and low-latency performance, enabling real estate

organisations to adopt digital transformation with confidence. This strong infrastructure foundation, combined with LeadSquared’s AI-driven automation and PIXL GLOBAL’s domain expertise, positions the alliance to redefine the developer ecosystem in the UAE.

About LeadSquared

LeadSquared is a fast-growing SaaS company that helps organizations accelerate revenue growth through a unified customer experience platform, by combining automation, CRM, and analytics. With a strong presence across India, the Middle East, APAC, and North America, LeadSquared supports over 1,800 businesses in their growth journeys. LeadSquared redefines customer journeys with a dynamic end-to-end solution. Powering sales execution, marketing automation, and delivering exceptional service, all on one dynamic platform. Tailored for thriving sectors like BFSI, healthcare, education, real estate, and more, LeadSquared champions a personalized approach for businesses of every scale. For more information, visit https://www.leadsquared.com/.

About PIXL Global:

PIXL GLOBAL is a full-service real estate marketing, branding, and sales-enablement agency built on the belief that every pixel—no matter how small—has the power to create limitless possibilities. Founded in 2019 with a vision to democratize real estate and optimize the value chain, PIXL has grown from a four-member team into a global organization of more than 100 professionals across the UAE, USA, UK, India, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

Operating at the intersection of imagination and innovation, PIXL specialises in the off-plan real estate ecosystem, delivering high-impact solutions across the entire developer value chain. Its comprehensive service suite spans digital marketing, performance advertising, brand strategy and identity creation, creative production, CGI and visualisation, sales enablement, technology implementation, CRM deployment, and end-to-end martech integration.

With a deep understanding of developer needs and a commitment to transforming the customer experience, PIXL empowers real estate organisations to bring their visions to life with clarity, creativity, and precision. For more information, visit https://pixl.ae/