Dubai, United Arab Emirates: PG Real Estate, a part of the renowned Pure Gold Group, today announced an ambitious plan to invest AED 1 billion in transformative real estate developments.

This bold initiative, given impetus by the successful completion and early delivery of its first prestige project PG Upper House in June 2023, promises to redefine luxury living and elevate urban landscapes to new heights.

The AED 1 billion investment will be allocated towards a series of pioneering residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects, strategically located in key metropolitan areas throughout the UAE. These developments are set to redefine luxury living and set new benchmarks in architectural excellence, sustainability, and community engagement.

The newest addition to the developer’s portfolio is PG Maison at Al Furjan, valued at AED 150 million and promising contemporary chic living nestled in a prestigious commuter hub.

With only eighty exclusive units, each floor in this stunning high-rise will host four residences, ensuring a serene and exclusive ambiance. Each luxurious two-bedroom apartment with study features ensuite bathrooms, fully equipped kitchens and versatile home offices, designed to elevate today’s urban lifestyle whether it’s work, leisure, or relaxation. Residents can look forward to resort-style living with a serene yoga studio, pools and rooftop padel courts, amidst panoramic vistas. PG Maison in Al Furjan embodies luxury, comfort, and active living within a vibrant community, whilst offering world-class facilities and family-friendly amenities, and promising comfort and convenience for every generation.

"As a boutique residential development firm focused on end-user satisfaction, PG Real Estate prioritizes timely delivery and exceeding our commitments. With this forward-thinking approach standing us in good stead, we are excited to continue this monumental journey of creating iconic residential landmarks that will shape the future of urban living in the UAE," said Karim Merchant, CEO of PG Real Estate. "Our investment reflects our confidence in the vibrant real estate market of the UAE and our dedication to delivering unparalleled value to our clients and stakeholders."

He added that groundbreaking developments planned under this AED 1 billion investment will be in prime locations such as Meydan, Dubai Island and Al Furjan, and are slated to commence construction in the coming months, with completion dates expected to be announced in due course.

As part of this expansion, PG Real Estate has also introduced a new vertical focusing on real estate advisory services. Additionally, they are currently developing an innovative F&B concept, reflecting a commitment to diversifying and enhancing their portfolio with cutting-edge ventures.

“These initiatives underscore our strategic vision to broaden our influence in the real estate sector while continually exploring new avenues for growth and innovation.”

Merchant added that PG ONE Al Furjan, which was announced late last year, is on track for handover in December 2025. This exciting residential building is notable for housing one of the city’s largest infinity pools.

PG Real Estate’s upcoming projects will integrate cutting-edge design concepts with family-friendly amenities, catering to the evolving demands of today’s discerning buyer. The company’s commitment to sustainability will be at the forefront of these developments, incorporating eco-friendly practices and energy-efficient solutions to minimize environmental impact.

"We are committed to sustainability and innovation in every aspect of our projects," added Merchant. "From smart building technologies to green spaces and community amenities, our developments will embody our vision for a sustainable future."

About Pure Gold Group

Pure Gold Group is a distinguished name synonymous with innovation, integrity, and excellence in the United Arab Emirates.

With a dynamic portfolio spanning retail, real estate, and investments, Pure Gold Group is committed to setting benchmarks in every sector we operate. Their unwavering dedication to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction ensures that each project not only meets but exceeds expectations. Whether you're exploring luxurious residential developments, exquisite fine jewellery, or strategic investment opportunities, Pure Gold Group offers a gateway to exceptional living and growth. Embrace a future of success and sophistication with Pure Gold Group, where your aspirations meet our commitment to excellence.

At Pure Gold Real Estate, delivering exceptional properties that exceed expectations is the promise. The exciting portfolio includes PG Upper House, PG One and now PG Maison. From on-time delivery to unparalleled quality, they set the gold standard. Whether you're looking for a prestigious address to call home or a lucrative investment opportunity, the PG Real Estate portfolio caters to the discerning tastes of clients. With a reputation for quality craftsmanship and unparalleled service, Pure Gold Real Estate ensures that every detail of your living experience is meticulously curated for perfection.

