Dubai, UAE: PFU (EMEA) Limited, a RICOH company, has launched the RICOH 360 Meeting Hub in the Middle East, designed to address the growing challenges of virtual meeting fatigue by offering a more inclusive and immersive meeting experience. This launch coincides with the company's participation at GITEX Global 2024, the region's premier technology event, taking place from October 14 to 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Adrian Cafferkey, Regional Director – Middle East & Africa, PFU EMEA Limited - a Ricoh Company, said: “In today’s evolving workspace, particularly in the vibrant GCC region, supporting remote workers is critical to retaining talent and keeping teams engaged and motivated. Our new RICOH 360 Meeting Hub provides an immersive experience where everyone in a meeting feels connected, regardless of where they are dialing in from. This solution will be especially beneficial in the UAE, where businesses prioritize innovation and collaboration.”

With a 3-in-1 video camera, speaker and microphone, the RICOH 360 Meeting Hub delivers a panoramic 360-degree view to allow whole groups to be displayed simultaneously, helping remote attendees feel engaged and confident to participate. Even if participants are standing or moving around, omni-directional microphones pick-up all speakers’ voices to a 6-metre radius.

Designed for versatility, the RICOH 360 Meeting Hub is ideal for office settings, trade shows, factory floors, and remote work scenarios a perfect fit for the UAE's diverse business landscape. Its lightweight, portable design allows it to be positioned on any flat surface or mounted on a tripod, providing seamless meetings wherever required. Advanced noise reduction and acoustic echo cancellation technology ensure clear audio in bustling environments, such as Dubai’s busy business districts.

Set-up and operation are stress-free and seamless – the intuitive plug-and-play functionality means the RICOH 360 Meeting Hub is simply plugged into a laptop with no need to configure multiple devices or install complicated software.

A HiFi4 DSP audio processing chip and firmware combine with the omni-directional speakers deliver high-quality sound. Acoustic echo cancellation, noise reduction and simultaneous two-way conversation technology ensure all meeting participants, even those in areas with background noise, can speak and be heard clearly and naturally. This Zoom certified Smart Meeting Hub works with most common conferencing platforms including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex and Google Meet.

At GITEX Global 2024, the PFU team will be available at Stand CC2-29 Concourse 2, to showcase a growing portfolio of smart meeting devices and imaging solutions that support digital transformation, improve organisational productivity, and business performance. These include portable monitors, laser projectors, and the 360 Meeting Hub. Additionally, PFU will be unveiling new services and products during the show that visitors can learn more about at their stand.

Adrian Cafferkey added, “Our participation in GITEX underscores our commitment to supporting the UAE’s leadership in technology and digital transformation. We look forward to demonstrating how our innovations can help businesses here streamline operations and optimize performance.”

For more information on the RICOH 360 Meeting Hub visit: https://www.pfu-emea.ricoh.com/en-gb/hardware/meeting-devices/360-meeting-hub