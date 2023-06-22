PEUGEOT demonstrates the creativity of its teams with a new fastback silhouette

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: PEUGEOT has announced the arrival of its all-new 408 in the GCC. With the new 408, PEUGEOT demonstrates the creativity of its teams by offering a new fastback silhouette. The new model is the first of its kind, both in the history of the brand itself and in the car market as a whole.

This new age PEUGEOT offers a feline stance and unique allure, with engineering excellence focused on efficiency and intelligent electrification, as well as the emotions provided by cutting-edge technologies dedicated to driving pleasure and instinctive use.

The Allure of Innovation

The PEUGEOT 408 captivates with its dynamic fastback profile and distinctive style that breaks with convention. Its feline stance is a trademark of PEUGEOT’s design language, while its sharp lines, body-coloured grille, and iconic lion emblem make a bold statement. The rear bumper features an inverted cut-out, adding a touch of strength and character. The 408 sits confidently on 720mm diameter wheels, with striking 20-inch rims boasting a disruptive geometric design. The innovative light signature, with fang-shaped LED lights at the front and three-claw LED lights at the rear, further exemplifies PEUGEOT’s unique allure.

The All-new PEUGEOT 408 comes with six distinctive colours; Obsession Blue (new colour, selected to mark the launch of the model), Titanium Grey (new colour), Artense Grey (Allure trim only), Elixir Red, Pearl White and Black Perla Nera, giving its customers the opportunity to stand out from the crowd.

A Spacious and Efficient Interior

Inside the new PEUGEOT 408, you'll find exceptional comfort and ample space. With a length of 4.69m and a long wheelbase of 2.79m, the 408 offers remarkable legroom and a generously sized 536-litre boot, expandable to 1,611 litres with the rear seats folded. The sleek and slim silhouette enhances aerodynamic efficiency, contributing to an exceptional driving experience.

Emotion and Technology Combined

The PEUGEOT 408 delivers an emotional driving experience for both the driver and passengers. Featuring the latest generation of PEUGEOT’s renowned i-Cockpit®, it offers a compact steering wheel for unique agility and precision of movement. The cockpit is designed with a focus on quality and connectivity, incorporating state-of-the-art technologies to make every journey more intuitive and rewarding.

Excellence in Safety and Performance

Safety is paramount in the new PEUGEOT 408, with a range of advanced driver assistance systems to ensure peace of mind on the road. These include Adaptive Cruise Control, blind spot monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, and Driver Attention Alert. The 408 is equipped with a 215 hp engine and an 8-speed automatic gearbox, delivering excellent performance and efficiency.

The Future of PEUGEOT

"At PEUGEOT, we believe that life is better with allure. With its unique look, innovative fastback silhouette and unbridled elegance, the new 408 is the perfect expression of the PEUGEOT Brand's philosophy and inventiveness," says Linda Jackson, CEO of the PEUGEOT Brand. "Unexpected from every angle, the new PEUGEOT 408 has been designed for lovers of cars and of life, who want to break free from the traditional while seeking responsible pleasure. It embodies PEUGEOT’s exacting technological standards - controlled efficiency and a very high-level digital experience - as well as the intense emotions of instinctive driving pleasure”.

The new PEUGEOT 408 introduces a new era of modernity and elegance, transcending traditional sedan and SUV classifications. It pushes the boundaries of design, technology, and performance, providing an extraordinary driving experience that exceeds expectations.

Earlier in May, 15 all-new PEUGEOT 408 “Alawel” first limited edition vehicles were sold in less than 90 minutes in the United Arab Emirates, as part of an exclusive online launch ahead of the arrival of the All-new 408 in the Middle East.

Starting from AED124,900 the All-new PEUGEOT 408 is now available in all markets across the GCC.

ABOUT PEUGEOT

PEUGEOT is an inventive premium generalist brand. The Power of ALLURE is its new promise, reflected in each of its models and services. Allure (attractive design), Emotion (instinctive driving pleasure) and Excellence (uncompromising quality and ease of use) are its values. PEUGEOT is present in more than 130 countries and the Brand sold more than 1,050,000 vehicles worldwide in 2022. By 2025, all its models, both passenger cars and commercial vehicles, will be electric. The PEUGEOT E-LION project is a 360° approach to achieving the Zero Carbon goal in 2038. The PEUGEOT 9X8 electrified hypercar demonstrates the Brand's passion for motorsport and is entered in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), including the Le Mans 24 Hours.