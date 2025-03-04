Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Pemo, an all-in-one spend management platform and a leading UAE-based FinTech, has announced a partnership with the Hale Education Group to provide High School students with hands-on experience of the business world, via a dedicated Summer Internship Programme.

The programme, spearheaded by Pemo Co-Founder, Ayham Gorani and Peter Davos, Founder and CEO of Hale Education, has been uniquely developed to provide students with a firm grasp of working in a successful UAE home-grown FinTech, combining research and practical skills that should help support their Further Education journey.

During the programme, students will be able to experience working on a range of different areas of the business, from product and software development, marketing and operations. It is hoped that by introducing students to the fast-paced world of startups, it will help aid their understanding of how to run a business, giving them a real view of entrepreneurialism.

For the last twelve years, Hale has helped GCC students secure acceptances to leading US universities, including Stanford, MIT, Caltech, and Ivy League schools.

“Given the emergence of FinTech as one of the drivers of the global - and regional economy - and Pemo’s phenomenal trajectory as a thriving UAE business, students will now have the ability to not only apply their learning in a professional setting, but meaningfully contribute to Pemo’s growth story,” says Peter Davos, founder and CEO of Hale Education. “Internships are a key component in the college admissions process, particularly those at firms like Pemo, in which interns work on small projects that lead to real impact”, he added.

The successful candidates are set to work closely with the Founders at Pemo on a series of interactive and real-life business and research tasks.

Commenting on the initiative, Ayham Gorani, Co-Founder of Pemo said: “We are excited to expose local students to the intersection of technology, entrepreneurship, and finance, empowering them with real-world skills through structured work experiences. By working directly with High School students, we hope to inspire them about the opportunities that exist in finance and technology careers, and also give them a taste of entrepreneurial life.

“Perhaps one day these students will go on to lead and start their own businesses, and so we’re excited to play a role in opening their eyes to what is possible. We could think of no better partner than Hale Education to do this with, and we’re looking forward to supporting the development of the next generation of UAE FinTech talent.”

Pemo started back in 2022, with the company scaling rapidly following a series of investments and product developments that now sees the company work with over 5,000 customers, providing them with fast, transparent, and simplified invoice payment and expense management solutions, as well as smart corporate cards.

Hale students interested in applying for the internship programme must submit a resume, transcript, and test scores to Hale Education.