Cairo, Egypt – Paysky, a leading provider of digital fintech solutions, has once again been named among Forbes Middle East’s Top 50 Fintech Companies for the third consecutive year, further solidifying its position as one of the region’s most influential players in the financial technology sector. This recognition underscores Paysky’s ambitious strategy, which is built on sustainable innovation, strategic expansion into high-growth markets, and partnerships with global industry leaders.

Since its founding in 2017 by Waleed Sadek, Paysky has played a pivotal role in revolutionizing digital payments, offering cutting-edge solutions for banks, central banks, governments, telecom companies, businesses, and individuals. The company currently operates in 18 countries, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Pakistan, Libya, Sudan, Uganda, Botswana, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mali, Benin, Togo, and Cameroon. In 2024 alone, Paysky’s systems processed transactions worth over $3.9 billion, solidifying its position as a key player in the fintech sector.

Paysky’s Fintech Solutions

Paysky provides a comprehensive suite of digital solutions that redefine national payment systems and financial services. The company empowers 10 central banks with fully integrated national payment systems, enabling the digitization of all government services and driving financial inclusion on a large scale.

Its innovative digital solutions include white-label payment gateways, allowing banks and financial institutions to offer advanced digital payment services, and Super Apps, which provide individuals and businesses with a unified platform to manage their financial transactions easily and securely. Paysky also offers Point of Sale (POS) and SoftPOS solutions, enabling merchants to accept digital payments seamlessly, along with e-commerce and marketplace platforms that help businesses transition into the digital economy and scale their operations efficiently.

Yalla Super App – The First Super App in the MENA Region

One of Paysky’s most notable achievements is the launch of the Yalla Super App, developed in collaboration with Visa. As the first Super App in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), it has transformed financial services by integrating digital payments with everyday life services. Since its launch in 2022, the app has been downloaded over 3 million times, processing more than 17 million transactions.

Waleed Sadek, Founder & CEO of Paysky, commented:

"Being recognized among Forbes Middle East’s Top 50 Fintech Companies is a testament to our relentless commitment to innovation in digital payments. Our vision is to provide seamless and secure financial services for all, and this recognition further reinforces our mission to expand financial inclusion across the region and beyond."

A Future of Innovation in Fintech

As Paysky continues to grow, it remains committed to developing cutting-edge digital payment solutions, expanding financial inclusion, and accelerating digital transformation in emerging markets. With ambitious expansion strategies, Paysky is set to redefine the future of fintech in the region.

About Paysky

Founded in 2017, Paysky is a leading provider of digital payment solutions operating in 18 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers comprehensive financial solutions for banks, central banks, businesses, and individuals, including national payment systems, Super Apps, digital payments, and e-commerce solutions, with a strong focus on innovation and financial inclusion.

Paysky’s success has been recognized with multiple prestigious awards in 2024, including "Fintech Company of the Year", "Best Mobile Payment App" for Yalla Super App at the MENA Fintech Awards during Abu Dhabi Finance Week, and "Fastest Growing Fintech Company of 2024" by Global Business Outlook. These accolades reaffirm Paysky’s leadership in fintech innovation and its mission to transform the digital payments landscape.