PaySky: The only Egyptian company nominated in Five categories, reflecting its commitment to innovation and excellence in digital payments.

Cairo: PaySky and Yalla Super App have been nominated for multiple prestigious awards at the MENA Fintech Association 2024 Awards, with winners to be announced during the Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2024 (ADFW). PaySky has been shortlisted in four categories: Fintech of the Year, Best Payments Solution, Best Innovative Payment Technology, and Best Merchant Solution, while Yalla Super App has been nominated for Best Mobile Payment Solution. Notably, PaySky is the only Egyptian company nominated across these categories, showcasing its innovation and leadership in delivering advanced digital payment solutions.

PaySky: A Leading Egyptian Pioneer in Digital Payments

Since its establishment in 2017, PaySky has emerged as a trailblazer in the fintech industry across the Middle East and Africa. Operating in 18 countries, including key markets in the region, PaySky is dedicated to providing innovative payment solutions that promote financial inclusion and enhance digital payment infrastructure, making it a trusted partner for financial institutions and businesses alike.

One of PaySky’s standout achievements is the Yalla Super App, launched in collaboration with Visa in Egypt and now expanding into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan. The app offers a wide array of financial and non-financial digital services. It recently won the title of Best Startup at We Make The Future, Europe's largest competition for startups, underscoring its innovative edge.

Dr. Waleed Sadek, Founder and CEO of PaySky, commented:

“These nominations are a testament to our deep commitment to developing innovative payment solutions that foster financial inclusion and support digital transformation in the region. As a team, we work tirelessly to deliver the best solutions that meet the needs of our local and global markets. We are proud to be the only Egyptian company nominated in five categories and look forward to continuing this success in the future.”

Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2024

The winners will be announced during Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2024, held from December 9 to 11, 2024. The event is one of the region’s largest gatherings for the fintech industry, providing a unique platform to engage with leading companies and discuss the latest innovations in digital payments. PaySky is excited to participate in this global event and celebrate the progress of fintech across the region.