Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – PayerMax, a leading global payment solutions provider, has officially received the Payment Technical Service Provider (PTSP) certification from Saudi Payments, which is on behalf of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). This certification enables PayerMax to offer its comprehensive payment gateway services to merchants throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The PTSP certification is a significant achievement for PayerMax, allowing the company to operate entirely within Saudi Arabia’s financial ecosystem. In line with its strong commitment to the region, PayerMax has recently become the first Asian company that established regional headquarters in Riyadh under the Regional Headquarters Program (RHQ) initiated by the Ministry of Investment. This strategic move strengthens its presence in one of the most dynamic fintech markets in the Middle East.

PayerMax is a world-leading omnichannel global payment solution provider supporting over 600 payment methods across 150+ countries. It is focused on empowering the borderless growth of the world’s top-grossing digital merchants in developing markets.

Wang Hu, the Co-Founder of PayerMax, stated, "Securing the PTSP certification is a pivotal achievement as we expand our operations in the Kingdom. This certification allows us to deliver our cutting-edge payment solutions to merchants, providing them with a secure, flexible, and efficient payment infrastructure. As Saudi Arabia continues its journey towards becoming a global fintech hub under Vision 2030, we are excited to contribute to this transformation by equipping merchants with the tools they need to thrive in the digital economy."

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, PayerMax is committed to driving the Kingdom's digital transformation and contributing to the growth of its fintech ecosystem. The company’s innovative payment solutions are designed to help businesses navigate the complexities of global and local payment processing, ensuring seamless and secure customer transactions.