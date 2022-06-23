Dubai: HUGE NEWS FOR CRYPTO FANS as 7 Management has launched an incredible new initiative where selected crypto coins can now be used as payment in all their F&B outlets; Theatre, Seven Sisters, B018, February 30, Antika, Lucia’s, and Café Beirut.

7 Management has always been ahead of the curve and continues in this progressive vein by pioneering this payment scheme using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and BitcoinCash.

Guests can pay through their crypto wallet provided they use one of the above-mentioned coins, they then simply scan a barcode appearing on the outlet’s secure POS. Hey presto, your bill is paid using your crypto accumulations.

This is such an exciting move and certainly a sign of the times and a reminder of how mammoth this world of crypto is!

What: Pay with crypto (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and BitcoinCash) at all of 7 Management’s outlets

Where: Theatre, Seven Sisters, B018, February 30, Antika, Lucia’s, and Café Beirut.

When: Now Live!

-Ends-