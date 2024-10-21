Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin”), the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with SAAED for Traffic Systems LLC (“SAAED”), the leading solutions provider for traffic safety, parking, inspection services and smart systems in the UAE.

Key Highlights

Agreement brings together Dubai’s largest public parking provider and the leading traffic management and safety solutions operator in the UAE

MoU supports new business collaboration with highly complementary operations, technology, and expertise

Partnership unlocks new growth opportunities across sectors in the UAE

SAAED provides innovative technology solutions to regulate road safety, manage traffic flow and resolve vehicle incidents. During major events and gatherings, the company provides parking, traffic, and crowd management services, ensuring mobility and security. SAAED employs advanced smart technologies including facial recognition, video analytics, biometrics, big data, and robotics.

With this MoU, Parkin and SAAED will collaborate on transport and mobility infrastructure projects across the public and private sectors in the UAE. The strategic partnership reflects Parkin and SAAED’s shared commitment and joint focus on enhancing parking and traffic operations, management, and regulation in the region, including at high-profile, international events.

In the presence of H.E. Brigadier Eng. Hussain Ahmed Al Harthi, SAAED’s Chairman of the Board, the MoU was signed at GITEX in Dubai by Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin and Eng. Ibrahim Ramel, CEO of SAAED.

Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, commented:

“Parkin and SAAED have a shared vision to enable seamless mobility throughout the UAE and beyond. We will collaborate on critical projects that drive positive impacts for communities, businesses, and major events. By leveraging highly complementary assets, operations and expertise, this partnership will unlock new opportunities for our growth platform while supporting the social and economic development of the region. Our continued strategic progress reflects Parkin’s steadfast commitment to delivering value to our stakeholders and shaping the future of our industry.”

Eng. Ibrahim Ramel, CEO of SAAED, added:

“Operating at the centre of Dubai’s ambitious expansion plans, both SAAED and Parkin have a systemic role in the city’s transport ecosystem. Combining our market-leading capabilities will showcase our unrivalled experience, operational excellence, and technological know-how to prospective clients across the UAE. This visionary partnership supports our shared ambitions to develop world-class, innovative, and secure transport solutions, enabling greater connectivity that supports economic growth and population expansion.”

About Parkin Company PJSC

With a unique blend of operational excellence, technological know-how and enforcement capability spanning almost three decades, Parkin Company PJSC is the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in the Emirate of Dubai, operating approximately 200k paid parking spaces. Parkin has a monopoly on Dubai’s on and off-street paid public parking market and a 91% market leading share of the total on and off-street paid parking market.

Under a 49-year Concession Agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Parkin has the exclusive right to operate a portfolio of public on and off-street parking (177k spaces) as well as public multi-storey car parking facilities (3k spaces). Parkin also operates certain developer-owned parking facilities through partnership agreements across the Emirate (20k spaces). Additional revenue streams include enforcement, the issuance of seasonal permits, parking reservations and other commercial activities.

By deploying state of the art digital payment solutions and intelligent parking management systems that utilise artificial intelligence and big data analysis, Parkin’s 4.2m unique customers successfully conducted 61m parking transactions during H1 2024.

Dubai's parking operations were established in 1995 under the Dubai Municipality, before becoming part of the RTA in 2005. In December 2023, Parkin Company PJSC was established through the issuance of Law No. 30 of 2023, successfully completing its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market in March 2024.

About SAAED

SAAED is a leading service provider in traffic and road safety solutions, with a strong legacy of innovation since its inception in 2008. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, SAAED has established itself as a key player in the management and development of cutting-edge systems for parking, traffic safety, and intelligent transport solutions. The company is dedicated to enhancing road safety across the UAE and the wider region by leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), and data-driven insights to promote smarter and safer road networks.

As a pioneer in parking management solutions, SAAED has successfully managed and operated large-scale public and private parking projects, contributing significantly to the UAE’s traffic management and urban mobility efforts. In addition, the company’s commitment to road safety extends to critical services such as school bus safety programs, asset management systems, and real-time road distortion detection.

SAAED's vision aligns with national goals of sustainability and innovation, emphasizing the importance of reducing traffic accidents and promoting efficient, safe transportation systems. The company has played a key role and continues to be instrumental in traffic, parking, and crowd management at major events such as Expo 2020, COP28, GITEX, Formula 1 Abu Dhabi, and Official UAE National Day Celebration, ensuring seamless and safe mobility for large-scale gatherings.

With a focus on technology-driven solutions and a mission to contribute to safer communities, SAAED continues to expand its portfolio and drive new initiatives in the fields of road safety, parking management, and sustainable mobility.