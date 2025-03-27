Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Panasonic Electric Works Middle East & Africa (PEWMEA), a division of Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF), is proud to announce the launch of FanProSelect (https://fanproselect.mea.panasonic.com), a pioneering digital platform bringing intelligent automation to ventilation product selection across the Middle East & Africa. FanProSelect transcends traditional product catalogs, offering a user-friendly and intuitive web interface to seamlessly navigate the otherwise complex process of ventilation products selection. Ideal for professionals and consumers alike, the platform offers a powerful suite of features, allowing customers access to Panasonic’s wide variety of industry-leading solutions for every ventilation requirement.

PEWMEA is focused on elevating the quality of living environments. In addition to cutting-edge IAQ solutions, PEWMEA also offers electrical construction materials and a wide array of products such as wiring devices, LED Lamps and Fixtures, Fire Alarm System, KNX Home Automation, Solar Systems, Switchgears, Conduit Pipes, and much more.

“Panasonic has been focused on its efforts to embrace digital transformation in order to improve customer engagement and elevate our customers’ shopping experience. The launch of FanProSelect is a testament to this commitment and our continuous efforts to bring forth customer-centric solutions,” Mr. Eiji Ito, Managing Director, PEWMEA, said. “FanProSelect is more than just an online product selection tool. It's a strategic asset for our customers in the region, primarily because we've engineered this platform to empower users with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed purchasing decisions, driving efficiency and enhancing project outcomes."

The web-based tool allows users to input key solution needs, such as product category, voltage and frequency requirement, and size, among others, in order to find the technology that best match their requirements. Additional application inputs refine the search for a more efficient selection process. Among the top features of FanProSelect include:

Product Catalog Integration: Efficiently find suitable products without comprehensive product knowledge by filtering models by categories, specifications, product type or function. Easily browse Panasonic catalog with detailed product descriptions, images, videos, technical specifications, and pricing.

Ventilation Engineering Tools: Provide users with interactive engineering tools to assist with ventilation calculations, such as airflow requirements, duct sizing, or energy efficiency assessments. This field allows customizable input fields (e.g., room size, air exchange rate), as well as provides calculation results with clear explanations, plus an option to save or export calculation results.

Store Locator: Find Panasonic physical stores and distributors with geolocation-based search using map integration (Google Maps, etc.). This feature offers filters for store type (authorized dealers, repair centers, etc.), and provides store details such as hours of operation, contact information, and directions.

PDF Report Generation: Allow users to generate PDF reports of their selected products, ventilation calculations, or store details for easy sharing or future reference. Users can opt for specific products or calculations to include in the report, as well as customized report formatting with logos, specifications, and technical data. Generated PDF reports are downloadable and printable.

Responsive and High-Quality User Experience: Enjoy a seamless, responsive, and visually appealing experience across all devices (desktops, tablets, and smartphones). Its mobile-first design ensures that content adapts to smaller screens. Offering touch-friendly navigation for mobile devices, the platform also delivers fast page load times and smooth transitions.

Cross-Device Synchronization: Ensures a consistent experience for users when accessing the platform on different devices, including saving preferences and product selections across platforms. This allows users to track browsing history, saved products, and preferences. There is also real-time synchronization of data between devices and cloud-based storage for user-generated content (e.g., reports, saved products).

"FanProSelect represents a significant leap in how users interact with ventilation solutions. We've integrated intelligent automation to simplify complex processes, putting powerful selection tools directly into the hands of our customers. By allowing our customers easy access to all important information about Panasonic’s ventilation solutions, the task of choosing the correct technology becomes easier than ever,” commented PEWMEA Senior Manager Jayant Purohit.

FanProSelect is now live at https://fanproselect.mea.panasonic.com.

-Ends-

About the Panasonic Group

Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 8,496.4 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2024. To learn more about the Panasonic Group, please visit: https://holdings.panasonic/global/

About Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF):

Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF) are the regional Headquarters, all functions related to Sales and Marketing, Supply chain and Customer service solutions, and Advertising functions under the brand name Panasonic are handled by PMMAF. The vision at PMMAF is to be the No 1 Customer-centric Company and No 1 Customer-preferred brand in the Middle East and Africa region. PMMAF website: http://www.panasonic.com