Dubai: The Public Authority for Industry (PAI), driving industrial development in Kuwait, is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned website. This future-ready website, powered by Liferay’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP), cloud-deployed, and implemented by Kuwait-based partner Digital Processing Systems (DPS), signifies a milestone towards PAI’s commitment to improving user experiences and delivering convenient, secure services.

The updated website introduces a significant expansion of user-centric experiences, offering new online services to business owners, industrialists, and stakeholders through a streamlined, user-friendly platform. Members can effortlessly navigate several digital features, such as member login using the national ID, fostering seamless communication between the authority and the public.

The modern platform boasts improved navigation for smooth interactions and is a comprehensive information repository. Each user is equipped with an individualized dashboard consolidating real-time data and activity information. They also gain access to essential functions within the industrial sector, including managing requests, processing certificate applications, receiving notifications about licenses and contracts, and various areas of industrial procedures.

Moussalam Dalati, General Manager, Middle East and Africa, Liferay, said: “Liferay is proud to partake in PAI’s digital transformation journey, ensuring uninterrupted online accessibility for elevated, integrated experiences. We remain committed to supporting their mission and future requirements in optimizing operations that generate convenient digital environments for their users.”

Majeed Al-Matrouk, Head of Operation & Technical Support, Public Authority for Industry - Kuwait, stated: “Our commitment to innovation and service excellence drives us to continually enhance our digital offerings. Launching our redesigned website and online services, powered by Liferay’s DXP, represents a noteworthy step in our capabilities. We aim to provide our valued stakeholders with a streamlined, user-friendly platform that delivers convenience and security.”

Liferay’s DXP platform facilitates and empowers enterprises with digital innovations and experiences in a quick and agile manner. Liferay Experience Cloud is on track to boost digital hyper-personalized experiences in line with Google Cloud’s launch in Qatar and anticipated launches in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia later this year.

