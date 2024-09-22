Doha: Oxford Business Group (OBG) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with the Arab Fintech Forum for the much anticipated MENA Fintech Festival 2024, to be held from December 3-5 at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha. As a research partner for the event, OBG will also provide key economic intelligence on digital financial services in Qatar in its annual research on the country, The Report: Qatar 2025.

The collaboration aims to spotlight the significance of fintech in Qatar's rapidly evolving financial sector, with OBG contributing its expertise and data-driven insights to inform global subscribers about emerging trends, opportunities, and challenges in digital finance.

The three-day event will feature several dynamic tracks, designed to explore the latest trends and foster meaningful interactions within the fintech community:

1. Investors’ Oasis: a track dedicated to connecting investors with promising fintech startups and scale-ups.

2. Women in Fintech: this track will celebrate the contributions of women leaders in fintech and foster discussions on increasing female representation in the sector.

3. Startups Hive: the Startups Hive offers startups the chance to present their products and solutions to a diverse audience, including investors, partners, and customers.

4. Fintech Bookshelf: the Fintech Bookshelf will allow attendees to explore the latest thought leadership in fintech.

5. Fintech Lab: this space will feature live demonstrations of cutting-edge fintech innovations, offering attendees the chance to experience practical applications of technologies such as AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity.

6. The Pitch Pit: here, there will be valuable feedback for start-ups and the chance to secure funding, while also providing insights into what investors look for in successful pitches.

Fernanda Braz, OBG's Country Director in Qatar, highlighted the importance of this collaboration for the fintech ecosystem in the region:

“We are very pleased to be collaborating with the Arab Fintech Forum as a research partner for the MENA Fintech Festival 2024. This event is a great opportunity to showcase Qatar’s progress in digital financial services and provide our global audience with in-depth analysis of the fintech landscape. By offering a platform for meaningful discussions and connections, this partnership will help to drive innovation and support the growth of fintech across the MENA region.”

Malik Shishtawi, Founder and President of the Arab Fintech Forum, emphasised the significance of this event for the regional fintech ecosystem:

"The Arab Fintech Forum is a gathering of minds from across the financial technology spectrum, offering a platform for leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to engage in discussions that shape the future of fintech in the Arab region and beyond. This year’s event will showcase the latest trends and innovations in digital banking, blockchain, and financial inclusion, driving meaningful conversations and collaborations that will propel the industry forward."

Oxford Business Group’s flagship product The Report: Qatar 2025 will be published in early 2025 and will represent the culmination of over 12 months of extensive field research conducted by OBG's team. The publication will comprehensively evaluate trends and advancements across various sectors with a key focus on digital finance.

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Golden Slice.

Through its range of products - Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.

