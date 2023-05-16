The Otis ONE™ IoT digital service solution improves performance and equipment uptime by delivering real-time performance information and predictive insights for Otis and non-Otis elevators and escalators.

At the end of 2022, 800,000 Otis service units were connected globally.

DUBAI, UAE – Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world’s leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service, introduces its Otis ONE IoT service platform in the Middle East.

The Otis ONE solution combines Otis' more than 30 years of remote monitoring experience with the latest in cloud technology, machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT). It provides transparent, real-time monitoring to customers and service professionals, and can proactively identify and addresses potential issues to keep elevators and escalators running, and – in the event of a shutdown – resume service faster. It is now available in the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Smart and sustainable cities require smart vertical mobility. With the Otis ONE solution, we are proud to support our customers in the Middle East to achieve their goals as they create and develop ambitious urbanization programs as part of UAE Next 50, Dubai 2040 and Saudi Vision 2030,” said Ozgur Aren, Market Group Leader, Otis Middle East, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Ukraine & CIS.

Powered by sensors installed on the elevators and escalators, the Otis ONE solution continuously monitors performance and can notify maintenance teams of their condition. Often, issues can be resolved remotely and before a breakdown. If technicians need to be dispached on site, they can access fault information and the parts needed for repair in advance, making it possible to quickly and effectively return the elevator to service.

The Otis ONE solution also powers the eView display in-car screen. During normal operation, the eView display can share information such as news and building updates with passengers. In the event of a technical breakdown, the screen can turn into an innovative video connection between the passengers in the elevator car and Otis experts at the OTISLINE customer center.

-Ends-

For more information on Otis ONE™, click here.

ABOUT OTIS

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.