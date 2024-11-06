Cairo - Oriental Weavers, the world’s leading manufacturers of woven carpets, announces its collaboration with Gemini Africa to launch the “Weavers of Tomorrow” program. This entrepreneurial initiative is designed to build an integrated business ecosystem aimed at advancing and growing the textile and carpet industry, along with its supporting sectors.

The program seeks to expand into new and innovative areas through a comprehensive program to support youth and startup founders, empowering a new generation of leaders in the textile and carpet industry. This program is the first global platform to launch future initiatives to advance the carpet industry, ensuring its sustainability and growth in competitiveness.

In this regard, Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, stated: “As pioneers in creativity and innovation, Oriental Weavers is proud to take a new step forward by supporting the ‘Weavers of Tomorrow’ program to cultivate a new generation of innovators.”

“Our commitment to the program is an investment in the future of Egypt’s textile and carpet industry, not just in projects. Working together with like-minded institutions like Gemini Africa and the British University in Egypt, we can establish an educational setting that supports sustainable development objectives, such as high-quality education and sustainable economic growth, thus contributing to transforming traditional crafts into innovative projects,” she added.

In the same context, Eng. Adly Thoma, Chairman and CEO of Gemini Africa, said: “This program represents a unique step forward as it is the first of its kind empowering entrepreneurs and startups within the carpet and textile industry. It brings together business experts and industry leaders from Oriental Weavers to mentor entrepreneurs and startups, refining their ideas systematically and turning their projects into practical realities that meet industry needs. We are proud of our collaboration with Oriental Weavers and our common goal, and we do not doubt that this program will make a significant difference in advancing the Egyptian carpet industry, not only locally but also globally.”

Over the course of 18 months, the program will equip several startups to become industry leaders in a variety of textile and carpet-related fields by using cutting-edge concepts, modern technology, and digital transformation. As technology advances at a rapid pace, this will help the industry and related activities such as smart stores, smart textiles, and home furnishings, as well as modern marketing and promotional strategies. Startups that participate will gain access to Oriental Weavers’ vast resources and experience, which are renowned throughout the world for their creativity, craftsmanship, and international market expansion.

Aiming to support startups, the “Weavers of Tomorrow” program is divided into three primary phases and offers youth and entrepreneurs technical, financial, administrative, and marketing consultations in addition to a variety of training sessions. Additionally, it provides direct mentorship from carpet industry experts and business management professionals at Oriental Weavers. The program aims to offer the necessary support to develop young people’s ideas and projects in line with market demands and industry needs. Furthermore, it provides technical training and intensive support for companies seeking to expand and grow in global markets.

Notably, Gemini Africa is a pioneer in creating new pathways within various industries. The company holds intellectual property rights for launching the CinemaTech track and manages 15 incubators, accelerators, and programs across Egypt, Africa, and the Middle East.

About The Oriental Weavers Group:

The Oriental Weavers Group was founded in 1979 by industrialist and entrepreneur Mohammed Farid Khamis. Listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) since 1997, the Group has emerged from a single loom operation to the largest producer of machine-woven carpets in the world. Building on Egypt’s deep rooted textile heritage, dating back to c.5000 BC, today, the Oriental Weavers Group is the global leader in tufted and jet-printed rugs and carpets.

Based in Cairo, the Group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Egypt and distributes its products in more than 118 countries worldwide. Dedicated to innovative processes, inspired by the latest trends, and crafted to be accessible, the Oriental Weavers Group produces with a passion for value and happiness.