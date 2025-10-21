In a new step that reaffirms its growing position in the Egyptian real estate market, Oria Developments has announced a strategic partnership with Swiss Inn Hotels to manage and operate the hotel building and serviced hotel apartments within its flagship project, “3lamat”, located in 6th of October City. The project combines luxury, quality of life, and world-class hospitality services.

A Partnership Built on Distinction

This collaboration aims to deliver a premium residential experience with international hotel standards, combining modern design and professional hotel management, reflecting Oria’s philosophy of creating projects that provide genuine value to the market and customers.

In this context, Eng. Walid Lawendy, Founder and Chairman of Oria Developments, stated that this step comes as an extension of the company’s vision, which is built on more than 20 years of experience in real estate development. He emphasized that Oria is constantly striving to redefine the concept of residential and service communities in Egypt by offering real estate products that align with global trends and meet customer aspirations.

A Strategic Land Portfolio and Ambitious Expansion Plans

Mr. Ahmed Mahgoub, Board Member and Head of Land Portfolio Management, noted that the company currently owns a strategic and diversified land portfolio across several new cities. These lands are being developed under a well-studied investment plan that aims to diversify projects across residential, commercial, administrative, and medical sectors, ensuring sustainable growth for Oria Group in the coming years.

Swiss Inn’s Perspective

On his part, Mr. Good, Representative of Swiss Inn Hotels, expressed his gratitude for the partnership with Oria Developments and praised the unique potential of the “3lamat” project, describing it as an ideal destination for Swiss Inn’s expansion strategy in Egypt. He highlighted that this collaboration reflects Swiss Inn’s trust in Oria’s vision and commitment to delivering premium, globally inspired real estate projects.

New Projects in 2026 — New Horizons of Excellence

Mr. Hussein Galal, Commercial Director at Oria Developments, revealed that the company is preparing to launch several new projects in 2026, one of which will be located in Sheikh Zayed City. He confirmed that these upcoming projects will carry the same spirit of innovation that distinguishes Oria, offering design and execution standards on par with global benchmarks.

Strong Sales Performance and Growing Market Trust

Mr. Khaled Hefnawy, Head of Sales Department, stated that the company has achieved remarkable sales performance over the past period, reflecting strong market and client confidence in Oria’s name and projects. He added that the high demand for Oria’s units stems from a unique formula combining prime location, high quality, and commitment to delivery.

Marketing that Builds Real Brand Value

Mr. Tamer Fahmy, Head of Marketing at Oria Developments, emphasized that the partnership with Swiss Inn represents a true reflection of Oria’s brand value, built on innovation, quality, and holistic experience. He added that the current marketing strategy focuses on building long-term relationships with clients and partners through communication that highlights the added value of each project, reinforcing Oria’s position as one of the most prominent emerging developers in Egypt’s real estate market.

About Oria Developments

Oria Developments is one of Egypt’s emerging real estate developers, adopting a vision centered on developing sustainable, integrated projects that deliver unique living experiences to its clients. The company relies on a highly experienced management team and a strategic, diversified land portfolio located in prime locations across and beyond Cairo.