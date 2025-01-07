New Delhi, India – Orbit Startups (Orbit) and Sanabil Investments announce the launch of a new accelerator program, Sanabil Accelerator by Orbit, to cultivate early stage startups from the Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as well as global startups seeking to expand into the region. The program will focus on key sectors including fintech, healthcare, e-commerce, mobility and logistics, among others.

The accelerator partnership marks a significant milestone for Orbit, with 45 portfolio companies in the MENA region since 2020, deepening its commitment to economic transformation in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship, and advancing Saudi Arabia’s position as a global hub for digital innovation.

Sanabil Accelerator by Orbit is a continuation of Sanabil’s focus on early stage start-ups and is the second accelerator to have been launched since 2021. The first accelerator, Sanabil Accelerator by 500 Global, in its 8th edition this year, and is focused on seed investment while the second, Sanabil Accelerator by Orbit is focused on pre-seed investment.

Startups will receive an initial investment of USD $100,000 and access to follow-on funding. The acceleration commences with a four-month program focused on sales, marketing, and product development and continues with lifetime membership in the Orbit and Sanabil ecosystem. Startups will participate in an in-person market orientation in Riyadh and receive hands-on support from Orbit’s network of partners, mentors and investors.

"Entrepreneurship is the catalyst for economic transformation, and technology pushes the boundaries of what is possible," said William Bao Bean, Managing General Partner of Orbit Startups. "We’ve been bridging innovation from startups and large organizations from corporates and conglomerates to governments for the past 15 years. Our partnership with Sanabil reinforces our commitment to scaling startups cross-border in the MENA region. By equipping startups with the resources they need, we’re not only enabling industry disruption but also unlocking substantial economic potential. This partnership will support startups as they scale beyond their home markets, positioning them to grow in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across the MENA region through 2030 and beyond."

“Partnering with Orbit, we are committed to empowering early-stage startups across diverse sectors including technology, healthcare, web3 and mobility. Sanabil Accelerator by Orbit is designed to cultivate innovation and drive the growth of Saudi’s startup ecosystem, demonstrating our dedication to supporting visionary entrepreneurs and long-term sustainable development,” said a spokesperson at Sanabil Investments.

About Sanabil Investments

Sanabil is a financial investment company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). We commit more than USD 3 billion in capital annually into global private investments, including VC/growth and small buyout assets. We are a dynamic, nimble, and highly experienced team of investment professionals. We provide partners with patient capital, the ability to invest across multiple funding rounds, and access to the region. At Sanabil, we invest in great ideas, minds, and companies. For more information, please visit www.sanabil.com.

About Orbit Startups

Orbit Startups’ mission is to drive economic transformation in frontier and emerging markets, capitalizing on the rapid adoption of technology across MENA, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. With almost two decades of investment experience in high-growth markets like China and India, Orbit has established itself as a critical player in bridging technology, entrepreneurism, and industry leaders. To date, the firm has backed over 300 startups, providing capital, mentorship, and support driving user acquisition and sales. Orbit was ranked sixth most active investor in Emerging Venture Markets in the Magnitt 2023 MENA Venture Investment Summary.