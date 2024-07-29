The awareness session that Orange Jordan organized at the Innovation Hub to introduce role models of successful female Engineers, served the purpose of adding up to the continuous efforts and endeavors that the company carries out to boost women’s participation in the Science and Technology sectors. The growing importance of this step comes as women working in the field of Engineering constitute 13% of the global workforce, and statistics indicate that only 30% of women who hold a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering will continue to work in the same field during the upcoming 20 years.

Orange held this panel discussion, on the occasion of the International Women in Engineering Day which is observed on June 23rd every year, enabling successful female Engineers to shed light on their stories. Participants highlighted their experiences and the challenges they faced and overcame. They also encouraged all Jordanian women to follow their passion, join the scientific fields, and benefit from the limitless horizons enabled by technology.

The session was attended by the Telecommunications Engineer, Founder of Neuro_STEM, and Innovation and Fabrication Lab Technical Engineer at Orange Jordan, Eng. Lujain Ennab, Co-Founder & COO of Smart Green for AgriTech Solutions Eng. Salma Amayri, Founder of Smart WTI Startup Eng. Heba Asaad, Founder of Shield & Tech and Mena Space Community Eng. Salam Abu Al-Haija'a, and Eng. Sandra Shawish who moderated the session that falls under Orange Jordan’s Program for Women in Engineering.

The session also serves as a continuation of the company's efforts in this field, which is witnessing rapid developments thanks to technology, which contributed to the joining of 53 female Engineers to Orange Jordan.

Orange Jordan pointed out that this event stems from its firm belief in the power of equality and inclusion, as enabling women to join leadership and creative roles is part of the company's commitment to promoting diversity as one of the most important corporate values through which it operates. This in turn has an impact on the future of Engineering as a vital field that welcomes talented and inspiring women.

It is worth mentioning that Orange Jordan has a number of initiatives in place that are aimed at promoting inclusion and gender equality in the workplace, in addition to encouraging young women and men to join the scientific and technological fields, especially Engineering, given its important role in the development of various sectors and industries.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.