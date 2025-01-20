Orange Foundation Global and Orange Foundation Jordan signed a partnership agreement with Terre des hommes (Tdh), the leading Swiss organization for child rights, where both parties will team up to open two new locations within Women’s Digital Centers. The new centers, located in Amman and Irbid, will expand the reach to include more women in all the governorates of Jordan.

The two new centers will complement the existing network of 8 Women’s Digital Centers, located across various governorates under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers (ODC). Through these centers, Orange Foundation Jordan offers comprehensive support to women empowering them with a dynamic space that inspires their creativity and nurtures their talent by enhancing their digital and soft skills.

Given the shared vision between both parties, the sole purpose of this joint endeavor is to create a better reality for women. In this regard, Orange Foundation Jordan emphasized that teaming up with Tdh will significantly increase the number of women who can benefit from the programs and courses that will take place at the new two centers. Areas of training will revolve around primary digital skills such as programming and mobile applications development, in addition to advanced training programs in entrepreneurship, skills management, tips for mental health and others, enabling them to lay the foundation for a better future.

It is worth noting that Orange Foundation Jordan graduated a new cohort from the Women’s Digital Centers last year, bringing the number of female graduates to over 900. They are currently serving their communities and contributing to the national development journey.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 June 2024, including 72,000 employees in France. The Group has a total of 285 million customers worldwide until 30 June 2024, including 246 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

About Terre des hommes

Terre des hommes (Tdh) is the leading Swiss child rights organisation. Since 1960, we stand together with children to uphold their rights, protect their lives and improve their well-being with a focus on those most exposed to risks. We are making a positive impact in their lives through innovative programmes focused on health, migration and access to justice. Active in more than 30 countries, we work with our own teams and/or local and international partners. In 2023, we supported 2.1 million children and members of their communities, and trained people who in turn supported a further 3 million people.

Tdh has been present in Jordan since 2007, working to enhance protection for vulnerable children and their families, and access to justice for children in conflict with the law.