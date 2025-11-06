Dubai, United Arab Emirates – OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection, has announced the integration of its MetaDefender Storage Security™ with NetApp® ONTAP®. This solution brings together OPSWAT’s advanced file security tools with NetApp’s widely adopted storage platforms to help organizations detect and prevent hidden malware, macro threats, sensitive data leakage, and file-borne vulnerabilities before they reach critical applications or users. Without disrupting existing workflows, this delivers advanced file security directly into on-premises, cloud, and hybrid storage environments.

“Organizations worldwide move massive volumes of files through the NetApp data platform and our storage systems daily,” said Spencer Sells, Vice President, Global Alliances at NetApp. “By adding additional virus scanning capabilities from our partner ecosystem that enforce our position as the most secure storage on the planet, this new solution gives customers more choices in tools to stop file-borne threats before they spread, reduce compliance exposure, and keep critical operations running even as risks evolve.”

The integration of OPSWAT with NetApp ONTAP provides multi-layered security capabilities for customers including:

OPSWAT Metascan™ Multiscanning,

Deep CDR™ (content disarm and reconstruction),

Proactive DLP™ (data loss prevention),

A patented vulnerability assessment, and

Adaptive sandbox technologies.

“Customers want file security that doesn’t slow down business,” said George Prichici, Vice President of Products at OPSWAT. “With OPSWAT MetaDefender Storage Security integrated into NetApp ONTAP for on-prem and cloud deployments, we help customers stop file-based threats at the storage layer and demonstrate controls for audits without changing workflows.”

In addition to integration with NetApp ONTAP on-prem and in the cloud, MetaDefender Storage Security supports:

Server Message Block (SMB),

Network File System (NFS), and

Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP)

This flexibility makes it easy to integrate with existing infrastructure and adapt to a wide range of deployment requirements.

NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company, combining unified data storage, integrated data, operational and workload services. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world’s biggest clouds, its data storage delivers seamless flexibility to manage any data, for any application, anywhere it's needed in an optimized, secured, and intelligent way.

Discover more details at opswat.com/partners/NetApp.

About OPSWAT

For over 20 years OPSWAT – a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a “Trust no file. Trust no device.™” philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers’ challenges around the world with solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world's critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.