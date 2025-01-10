Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Open Innovation AI, a leader in GPU orchestration and sovereign AI platforms, today announced a strategic collaboration with Intel Corporation to enhance AI orchestration capabilities using Intel’s Gaudi AI accelerator. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing AI technology and infrastructure in the region, building on Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a hub for technological innovation.

Under this MOU, Open Innovation AI integrated Intel’s Gaudi AI accelerator into its Orchestration platform, focusing on optimizing AI workloads and enhancing processing efficiency across diverse AI applications. This collaboration will leverage Open Innovation AI’s expertise in multi-GPU orchestration and Intel’s cutting-edge Gaudi technology to provide scalable and efficient AI solutions to enterprises and government entities.

"We are excited to work with Intel, a global technology leader, to push the boundaries of AI orchestration with Gaudi processors. This collaboration aligns with our vision to democratize AI development and ensure sovereign AI capabilities for our clients," said Dr Rachid Belmeskine, CTO of Open Innovation AI. "By combining our platform with Intel’s innovative technology, we are setting new standards for AI performance and efficiency."

The MOU also includes joint research initiatives, co-development of AI solutions, and shared expertise to foster innovation and growth in the AI sector. Open Innovation AI and Intel are committed to creating a robust ecosystem that supports the deployment and scaling of AI technologies, ensuring that clients can leverage the full potential of AI to drive business outcomes.

"Intel is thrilled to collaborate with Open Innovation AI to optimize AI orchestration using our Gaudi AI accelerators. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to advancing AI technology and our support for regional leaders like Open Innovation AI," said Eng. Taha Khalifa, GM Middle East & Africa at Intel Corporation. "Together, we aim to accelerate AI adoption and create transformative solutions that empower organizations to achieve more."

The MOU between Open Innovation AI and Intel is set to revolutionize the AI landscape, promoting technological excellence and innovation in the Middle East and beyond.

About Open Innovation AI Open Innovation AI is a UAE-based company focused on building GPU orchestration and AI-OPS Platforms. The company has established itself as a pivotal player in creating sovereign, hardware-agnostic AI platforms that democratize AI development and optimize GPU consumption. By providing an end-to-end platform to orchestrate and optimize GPUs, Open Innovation AI empowers developers and organizations to accelerate the development and deployment of AI solutions, ensuring security and sovereignty.