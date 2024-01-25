Kuwait: In the dynamic realm of telecommunications, Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecom provider, reaffirms its dedication to continuous innovation. As a testament to this commitment, the company has unveiled the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 series in its stores.

The new Samsung Galaxy series promises a revolutionary leap in smartphone technology, boasting cutting-edge features that are set to redefine the customer's digital experience.

Revolutionizing Smartphone Experience with 'Galaxy AI'

Featuring groundbreaking AI-driven features, the Galaxy S24 series introduces 'Galaxy AI,' a revolutionary technology that promises to redefine the smartphone experience. This includes on-device two-way voice and text translation for calls and innovative cloud-based functionalities like "Circle to Search." Users can circle, tap, or scribble on-screen items, providing instant search results without leaving the current app.

Key Features of the Galaxy S24 Series:

Circle to Search: Users can enjoy the convenience of instant search results by circling, tapping, or scribbling on-screen items, such as clothing or landmarks.

Three Models: The Galaxy S24 series comprises three models - Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra - all powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with an AI engine for on-device AI processing.

Model Variations: While the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ share similarities, differences include screen size (6.2 inches vs. 6.7 inches) and battery size (4000 mAh vs. 4900 mAh). Notably, the Galaxy S24+ boasts 12 GB of memory, surpassing the Galaxy S24's 8 GB.

Flagship Excellence: The Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out as the flagship model, equipped with a 6.8-inch display, a 5000 mAh battery, 12 GB of memory, and up to 1 TB of storage. Featuring two wide and two telephoto cameras, a titanium frame, and a display protected by Corning Gorilla Armor, the Ultra model offers an unparalleled mobile experience, complete with an S Pen.

Exclusive Ooredoo Offer:

To mark the launch, Ooredoo is rolling out exclusive offers for its customers. If customers choose to acquire any of these cutting-edge devices from Ooredoo, they can enjoy various benefits, such as unlimited calls and 500 GB, all for a starting price as low as 23 KWD. This offer is designed to cater to diverse segments, ensuring accessibility to the latest technologies for everyone across the country.

In addition to the exclusive offers, customers can now take advantage of a special trade-in option. With the opportunity to trade in devices worth up to 300 KD, customers can seamlessly transition to the latest cutting-edge devices, ensuring an enhanced and cost-effective upgrade experience.

These offers are available at Ooredoo branches for a limited time. Customers can also order their desired device directly from Ooredoo’s website at: https://store.ooredoo.com.kw/