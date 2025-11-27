Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar today announced a company-wide deployment of Gemini Enterprise, becoming one of the first telecommunications operators in the EMEA region to adopt Google Cloud’s agentic AI platform. This strategic move will help provide readily available insights to enhance Ooredoo Qatar’s customer experience, strengthen its data science capabilities, and improve productivity across all business units.

Ooredoo's teams will use Gemini Enterprise to help streamline workflows, gain deeper insights from data, and personalise customer interactions. This initiative builds upon Ooredoo's existing collaboration with Google Cloud, leveraging their cutting-edge AI solutions to drive innovation and efficiency.

Ooredoo Qatar's marketing and creative teams will also benefit from the adoption of Google’s models, including Veo, Imagen, and Gemini Flash Image. The use of these models will help Ooredoo Qatar’s employees rapidly create high-quality marketing campaigns and content, significantly reducing time-to-market and production costs.

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, commented: “At Ooredoo, we see AI as a fundamental driver of our next phase of growth. Deploying Gemini Enterprise across our organisation will empower our teams with deeper insights, enhanced productivity, and new creative capabilities, transforming how we work and how we serve our customers. This collaboration with Google Cloud reflects our commitment to leading Qatar’s digital evolution and supporting the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030."

Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager, Google Cloud META said: "Generative AI is evolving from simple chat interfaces to powerful, agentic workflows that drive real business value. By deploying Gemini Enterprise, Ooredoo Qatar is setting a new benchmark for the telecommunications industry. We are also proud to empower their teams with our most advanced multi-modal models—from Gemini to Veo—to unlock new levels of productivity, creativity, and customer engagement."

Ooredoo Qatar’s decision to collaborate with Google Cloud reflects a long-term vision for AI-driven growth and reinforces its position as a technology leader committed to shaping a future-ready digital ecosystem for Qatar.

