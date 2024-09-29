Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar, the nation’s leading telecommunications provider, is proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Schneider Electric, a leader in energy management and automation, at CONTEQ Expo 2024.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Qatar’s journey towards digital transformation, as both companies aim to collaborate on a comprehensive programme designed to accelerate the deployment of advanced technologies across key sectors.

The partnership will focus on integrating cutting-edge solutions such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and green data centres, driving efficiency and sustainability across industries like utilities, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure.

Hassan Ismail Alemadi, Senior Director Business Accounts at Ooredoo Qatar, commented: “This collaboration with Schneider Electric aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving digital transformation in Qatar. By leveraging our combined expertise, we are poised to introduce innovative solutions that will elevate Qatar’s digital future.”

The signing ceremony, attended by senior management, highlights the shared vision of Ooredoo and Schneider Electric to foster innovation and sustainability within Qatar’s digital landscape, positioning the country as a leader in the Middle East’s digital economy.

Aligning with key national initiatives such as Qatar National Vision 2030 and TASMU Smart Qatar 2030, this collaboration reinforces Ooredoo’s commitment to driving digital progress and sustainable innovation in the country.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate-managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

