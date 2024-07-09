Kuwait: Continuing to take bolder and wider strides in driving digital innovation to enrich the digital lives of its customers, Ooredoo Kuwait proudly presents its Smart Pay feature, an ingenious addition to the Ooredoo App that caters to both postpaid and prepaid users. Designed to elevate user convenience and guarantee uninterrupted service, Ooredoo’s Smart Pay automates bill payments and plan renewals, offering peace of mind and freeing users from the hassle of manual transactions.

Simplifying the payment process, Ooredoo’s in-app Smart Pay feature ensures that postpaid users have their bills automatically charged to their registered credit or debit cards on the day the bill is generated. For prepaid users, the feature automatically renews bundles by charging the bundle price to the registered card on the day of the bundle's expiry, regardless of the time of day.

The Ooredoo Smart Pay is a guaranteed safe and secure e-payment feature available to all Ooredoo App users, supporting credit and debit cards powered by Mastercard, Visa, and Knet. Ooredoo highlights that users receive notifications via SMS and email before and after successful payments and renewals, keeping them informed at all times. More importantly, Smart Pay offers these conveniences without any additional fees.

The benefits of Smart Pay extend beyond convenience and security. By automating routine transactions, users can avoid the hassle of remembering due dates and manually processing payments, reducing the risk of service interruptions. Ooredoo also indicates that this feature also promotes financial discipline by ensuring timely payments and renewals, thereby enhancing overall user satisfaction.

Furthermore, Ooredoo further mentioned that the streamlined process frees up time for users, allowing them to focus on more important tasks and enjoy a seamless digital experience.

The introduction of Smart Pay is a significant step in Ooredoo’s journey towards digital transformation. By automating routine transactions, Ooredoo is not only enhancing user experience but also positioning itself as a leading digital enabler in the telecommunications sector – realizing its corporate vision with every achievement.

It serves to mention that this feature aligns with Ooredoo’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers, reflecting the company's vision for a digitally empowered future, led by a digitally enriched community.

Smart Pay is available for both individual and corporate customers. Users can easily enrol in Smart Pay by selecting one or more registered numbers with their credit or debit card. More information about Smart Pay is available on Ooredoo Kuwait’s website.

Remarkably, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to cement its position as is an industry leading integrated telecommunications provider, dedicated to delivering reliable services with innovative digital solutions. By highlighting the Smart Pay feature, Ooredoo continues to demonstrate its commitment to digital transformation, reinforcing its role as a pioneer in offering seamless, secure, and convenient digital solutions.